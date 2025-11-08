Barrie Colts Make A Statement With Home-And-Away Wins Over Sudbury

The Barrie Colts continue to turn heads across the OHL, taking both ends of a home-and-away series against the Sudbury Wolves this week. After a commanding 6-2 win Tuesday night on home ice during Military Appreciation Night, the Colts carried their dominance north, skating to a 6-3 victory Friday evening in Sudbury.

It's been a week of statement performances - marked by Kashawn Aitcheson's first-period record-setting hat trick and rookie goaltender Hagan Bach's first career OHL debut and win - as the Colts look to extend their winning streak Sunday in Sault Ste. Marie at 7:07 p.m.

Tuesday Night: Military Appreciation Night

In front of a great crowd at Sadlon Arena, the Colts delivered a complete 6-2 win to open the week, honouring those who serve our country.

Bode Stewart set the tone early, scoring his first of the season off a setup from Calvin Crombie and assistant captain Brad Gardiner. Joe Salandra followed up with a tally assisted by Emil Hemming and Cole Beaudoin, before Nicholas Desiderio added what would stand as the game-winner midway through the second period. From there, the Colts took over. Kashawn Aitcheson struck on the power play to extend the lead. At the same time, Brad Gardiner capped off the night with two consecutive goals - both assisted by Beaudoin and Hemming - securing a dominant home win and a memorable evening of hockey honouring Canada's Armed Forces.

Friday Night: Aitcheson's Record Hat Trick and Bach's Debut Lead the Way

On Saturday night in Sudbury, Barrie's momentum carried over.

Forward Kashawn Aitcheson recorded a natural hat trick in just 5:07 of the first period, setting a new Barrie Colts franchise record for the fastest hat trick in team history. The previous mark, set by Joseph Blandisi in 2015, also came against the Wolves in Sudbury - a poetic full-circle moment for the organization. The Colts led 3-1 after one, but Sudbury battled back to tie the game 3-3 after forty minutes. Barrie responded with composure and pace, taking full control in the third. Alex Assadourian netted the game-winner just past the six-minute mark, William Schneid added insurance, and Emil Hemming sealed the victory with an empty-net goal for a 6-3 final.

In net, rookie goaltender Hagan Bach, previously drafted 82nd overall in the 4th round of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, made his first career OHL start and impressed in every aspect of his game. The 16-year-old netminder turned aside 28 of 31 shots to earn his first career OHL win, showcasing calm positioning, strong rebound control, and key saves in crucial moments, backstopping a confident road effort from the Colts.

Looking Ahead: Momentum Builds Toward Sault Ste. Marie

The Barrie Colts' consistency has been on full display - back-to-back multi-goal victories, contributions throughout the lineup, and star performances from both veterans and rookies alike.

Aitcheson's record-setting night, Beaudoin's steady playmaking, and Bach's poised debut highlight a group trending in the right direction. With two strong wins over Sudbury already in the books, the Colts now turn their focus to tomorrow's 7:07 p.m. matchup in Sault Ste. Marie, looking to extend their winning streak and continue their strong push in the OHL standings.







