Hemming Returns Strong, Aitcheson Delivers in Back-To-Back OT Wins
Published on November 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
It was a statement week for the Barrie Colts - highlighted by the return of Emil Hemming, clutch performances, and back-to-back overtime heroics.
The week began against the Brantford Bulldogs, as the Colts received a major boost with the return of Emil Hemming from the Texas Stars (AHL). Hemming wasted no time making an impact, scoring twice in his first game back. With the game tied 4-4 after regulation, it was a familiar script for Colts fans - Kashawn Aitcheson buried the overtime winner to secure the victory for Barrie.
Back on home ice Saturday night at Sadlon Arena, the Colts battled the Sarnia Sting in a tightly contested matchup. After a third-period goal was waved off following Calvin Crombie's collision into the net, Barrie responded quickly. Alex Assidourian tied the game with a top-shelf finish before Hemming added another highlight-reel tally reminiscent of his memorable goal against Niagara last season. Then, for the second straight game, Aitcheson sealed the deal in overtime - marking consecutive OT winners for the Colts' defender.
The momentum carried into Saturday's home tilt against the Erie Otters, where Barrie closed out the week with a 4-2 win. The Colts dominated in shots, outshooting Erie 46-29, while Hemming continued his offensive surge. The Finnish blueliner now leads all OHL defensemen in goals, with his nearest competitor trailing by four.
Up Next
The Colts gear up for a busy three-game stretch this week:
- Thursday - Home vs. Sudbury Wolves - Tickets: https://barriecolts.ticketpro.ca/en/pages/BarrieColts
- Friday - Away at Sudbury Wolves
- Saturday - Away vs. Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2025
- Remembrance Day Game & Jersey Auction Details Announced - Soo Greyhounds
- Ryder Fetterolf Named OHL Rookie of the Week - Ottawa 67's
- Pobezal Adjusting to Life in Kingston, 7,028km Away from Home - Kingston Frontenacs
- Storm Announce Dustin Brown Alumni Game on November 22nd Sponsored by Arrow MFG - Guelph Storm
- Hemming Returns Strong, Aitcheson Delivers in Back-To-Back OT Wins - Barrie Colts
- Spitfires Roll Past Firebirds 5-2 in Home Victory - Windsor Spitfires
- Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Alex McLean - Guelph Storm
- Ticket Details Announced for the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas - Peterborough Petes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Barrie Colts Stories
- Hemming Returns Strong, Aitcheson Delivers in Back-To-Back OT Wins
- Barrie Colts Confirm 7:30 p.m. Puck Drop for Saturday's Game against Erie
- Barrie Colts Welcome Back Emil Hemming for 2025-26 Season
- Edgar Breaks Through, Beaudoin Clinches OT
- Barrie Colts Four Players Named to NHL Central Scouting 2026 Preliminary Watch List