Hemming Returns Strong, Aitcheson Delivers in Back-To-Back OT Wins

Published on November 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

It was a statement week for the Barrie Colts - highlighted by the return of Emil Hemming, clutch performances, and back-to-back overtime heroics.

The week began against the Brantford Bulldogs, as the Colts received a major boost with the return of Emil Hemming from the Texas Stars (AHL). Hemming wasted no time making an impact, scoring twice in his first game back. With the game tied 4-4 after regulation, it was a familiar script for Colts fans - Kashawn Aitcheson buried the overtime winner to secure the victory for Barrie.

Back on home ice Saturday night at Sadlon Arena, the Colts battled the Sarnia Sting in a tightly contested matchup. After a third-period goal was waved off following Calvin Crombie's collision into the net, Barrie responded quickly. Alex Assidourian tied the game with a top-shelf finish before Hemming added another highlight-reel tally reminiscent of his memorable goal against Niagara last season. Then, for the second straight game, Aitcheson sealed the deal in overtime - marking consecutive OT winners for the Colts' defender.

The momentum carried into Saturday's home tilt against the Erie Otters, where Barrie closed out the week with a 4-2 win. The Colts dominated in shots, outshooting Erie 46-29, while Hemming continued his offensive surge. The Finnish blueliner now leads all OHL defensemen in goals, with his nearest competitor trailing by four.

