Ticket Details Announced for the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas

Published on November 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes, the City of Peterborough, and the Ontario Hockey League have officially announced ticket details for the 2026 OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas. The game will take place on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at the Peterborough Memorial Centre.

Tickets for the game will officially be on sale on Wednesday, November 12 at 10:00 a.m., with presale for relevant parties beginning on Wednesday, November 5 at 10:00 a.m.. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster. A link to purchase tickets will become active at 10:00 a.m. on November 12.

The game will feature some of the top prospects for the 2026 NHL Draft taking the ice at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. There will also be lots of exciting activations and announcements that will be revealed in the coming weeks. Rosters for the game will be selected by NHL Member Teams and NHL Central Scouting to be announced in mid December.

The inaugural showcase brought close to 200 NHL scouts out to see the Ontario Hockey League's rising stars on display in an East vs. West format, one decided in favour of the Eastern Conference on an overtime goal by Peterborough's own Porter Martone of the Brampton Steelheads. Enbridge Gas, proud sponsors of the Ontario Hockey League, will once again serve as the presenting sponsor of the annual showcase that gives rising stars a platform to make their mark against other top draft eligibles from across the league.

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, November 6, when they host the Brantford Bulldogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Limited tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.







