Aleksei Medvedev Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Published on November 3, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Vancouver Canucks prospect Aleksei Medvedev is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .970 save percentage across a pair of road wins.

Medvedev was in the crease on Thursday in Peterborough, stopping 35-of-36 as the Knights prevailed over the Petes by a score of 6-1. He returned to action on Sunday, making 30 saves in a second star effort as the Knights rounded-out their East Division road trip with a 6-1 win over the Frontenacs.

An 18-year-old sophomore, Medvedev leads OHL netminders with a 1.86 goals-against average to go with a 6-1-1-0 record and .929 save percentage through eight games. Vancouver's second round (47th overall) pick this past summer, Medvedev owns a career regular season record of 28-9-3-0 with a 2.61 goals-against average and .915 save percentage with three shutouts. The 6-foot-3, 180Ib. Medvedev was last year's recipient of the OHL's F.W. Dinty Moore Trophy, posting a league-best 2.79 goals-against average among rookies, while also being voted to the league's first all-rookie team. The former Memorial Cup champion was London's second round (38th overall) pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection.

