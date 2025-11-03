Storm Announce Dustin Brown Alumni Game on November 22nd Sponsored by Arrow MFG

The Guelph Storm are honoured to announce the next number to make its way into the Sleeman Centre rafters.

On Saturday, November 22nd the Guelph Storm will be retiring Dustin Brown's number, 32, during a very special alumni game, as the Flint Firebirds visit the Sleeman Centre for a 4:07pm puck drop. Brown's name and number will join Todd Bertuzzi, Jeff O'Neill, Ryan Callahan, and the late Paul Fendley.

Brown joined the Storm 2000-2001 season after being selected in the 2nd round, 26th overall by the Storm in the 2000 OHL Priority Selection. The native of Ithaca, New York spend his entire OHL career with the club amassing a number of accolades over his three seasons. Most notably, Dustin is a three time OHL Scholastic Player of the Year award winner (Bobby Smith Trophy), as well as the 2003 CHL Scholastic Player of the Year. His achievements both on the ice and in the classroom are a prime example of what it means to be a Guelph Storm. Brown was named to the First-All Rookie Team (2000-01), the Third All-Star Team (2002-03), was a member of the 2002 Memorial Cup team, and appeared at the 2002 and 2003 IIHF World Junior Championship representing the United States. in 174 career OHL games, Brown registered 98 goals and 96 assists for 194 points.

Brown was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings, 13th overall, in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft. After making the Kings as an 18-year old, Brown went on to have a very successful NHL career. Brown is a two-time Stanley Cup Winner (2012, 2014), appeared on the world stage six times, and was awarded the Mark Messier Leadership Award in 2014.

A leader in every sense of the word, Dustin officially retired from the NHL in April of 2022 at the conclusion of his 18th season with the Kings. He played in a Kings franchise record 1,296 games, served as the captain for eight season. His number was officially retired by the Los Angeles Kings in February 2023, and a statue was unveiled in his honour outside of the arena. He was officially inducted in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame later that year.

The first 1000 fans to enter gate 6 will receive a replica mini banner celebrating Dustin Brown. The game will be the hockey club's most recent homecoming game for Storm alumni and their families. All former players and their families are invited to attend the November 22nd game. Don't miss your chance to watch Storm history unfold, secure your tickets now, online here or at the Storm box office by calling 519-837-9690 or in person at 50 Woolwich Street, Guelph, ON.

