Beware of Current Fraudulent Email Scam Impersonating the Guelph Storm

Published on November 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







**The Guelph Storm Hockey Club has been made aware of an active email scam.

The email scam attempts to receive payments in exchange for an in-arena vendor opportunity for the remaining home games of the 2025/2026 season.

If you receive a suspicious email or suspect the originality of the email from our organization, we encourage you to report the activity to Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.