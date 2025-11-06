2025 Pink the Rink Commemorative Jersey Auction

Published on November 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are auctioning off the Pink the Rink commemorative jerseys! The auction will end on November 11th starting at 7:00pm with group 1.

Please note, there is sales tax applied on the auction and the auction will include an overtime period. Overtime will start if you are the highest bidder on an item, and another bid is placed in the last 60 seconds of the auction. The overtime auction period will run for two minutes.

Shipping will be available for purchase once the auction is closed. While Spyke's Sport Shop continues to ship to the United States, the Guelph Storm are not responsible for any potential taxes and duties placed on jerseys.

Group 1:

Luchanko, Beauchesne, Spada, Paquette, Wycisk

Group 2:

Singh, Topp, Miedema, Jovanovski, Stevens

Group 3:

McLean, Snelgrove, Jenken, Serlin, McFadden

Group 4:

Frossard, Pape, Ellsworth, McKenzie, Shybinskyi

Group 5:

Johnston, Soares, Skvortsov, Haponenko, Reznik, Belohorsky

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.