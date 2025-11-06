Skvortsov Claimed off CHL Waivers

Published on November 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Guelph, ON - General Manager George Burnett announced today that defenseman Daniil Skvortsov has been claimed off CHL Waivers by the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League.

The Guelph Storm would like to thank Daniil for his hard work over the past season and wish him all the best with this new opportunity.

