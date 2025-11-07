Know Before You Go: BarDown Meet & Greet + Peter DeBoer Level of Legacy Ceremony

Kitchener, Ont. - Friday nights at The Aud are already iconic, but now we are taking it to the next level. Join us in welcoming the BarDown team for a Meet & Greet in the Viewing Lounge before the game and stick around for the inaugural banner raising of our Level of Legacy honouring Peter DeBoer.

BarDown Meet & Greet and Game Operations Take-Over

Fans will be directed to line-up on the Kinsmen side of the Viewing Lounge and fans will be permitted to enter stating at 5:00 p.m. and funnel through the meet & greet station, exiting on the Kiwanis side.

Fans can expect to meet Cam Brennan, Jesse Pollock, Eric Kirk, and Thomas Pocrnic. Autograph paper will be provided, and one photo is allowed per person. No new fans will be able to enter the viewing lounge after 6:00 p.m., and we will have volunteers monitoring the line.

The Kitchener Rangers do not guarantee all fans that lineup have a chance to meet the BarDown Team. There will be extra autograph sheets for fans to grab. Once the game begins, the BarDown Team will be in the crowd and taking over our regular game ops crew! They will be on the microphone, throwing T-Shirts to the crowd, and even try to send home some lucky fans with a prize by taking part in our second intermission shootout.

Level of Legacy Ceremony - Peter DeBoer

Prior to the game, Peter DeBoer will become the first member inducted into the Kitchener Rangers Level of Legacy. Joined by his family and guests from his time in Kitchener, Peter will watch his name be lifted to the rafters of the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. A banner raising ceremony and jersey presentation will take place at centre ice. You won't want to miss it! Special edition Peter DeBoer t-shirts will be on sale in the team store - quantities are limited.

