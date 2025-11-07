Petes Take Down First Place Bulldogs in Overtime

Published on November 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Brantford Bulldogs

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Brantford Bulldogs(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, November 6, the Peterborough Petes hosted the first place Brantford Bulldogs for the first time this season. The Petes won the game in overtime by a score of 4-3.

Adam Novotný scored two goals, including the overtime winner. Aiden Young scored and had two assists, while Braydon McCallum picked up two assists. Brennan Faulkner scored, with Matthew Soto, Matthew Perreault, and Genc Ula all grabbing an assist. Easton Rye stopped 30/33 for his eighth win of the season.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (6:57) PP - Adam Novotný (9), Assists - Matthew Soto (8), Matthew Perreault (5)

Brantford Goal (10:43) PP - Adam Benak (9), Assists - Jake O'Brien

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (:47) - Brennan Faulkner (6), Assists - Braydon McCallum (10), Aiden Young (8)

Peterborough Goal (8:41) - Aiden Young (2), Assist - Braydon McCallum (11)

Brantford Goal (15:42) - Cooper Dennis (7), Assists - Adam Benak (20), Vladimir Dravecky (10)

Third Period:

Brantford Goal (19:07) - Cooper Dennis (8), Assists - Adam Benak (21), Caleb Malhotra (15)

Overtime Period:

Peterborough Goal (3:32) - Adam Novotný (10) - Assists - Genc Ula (4), Aiden Young (9)

The Petes are back in action on Sunday, November 9, when they travel to Sudbury to face the Sudbury Wolves. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. at Sudbury Community Arena. The game will be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

