Petes Take Down First Place Bulldogs in Overtime
Published on November 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Brantford Bulldogs
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, November 6, the Peterborough Petes hosted the first place Brantford Bulldogs for the first time this season. The Petes won the game in overtime by a score of 4-3.
Adam Novotný scored two goals, including the overtime winner. Aiden Young scored and had two assists, while Braydon McCallum picked up two assists. Brennan Faulkner scored, with Matthew Soto, Matthew Perreault, and Genc Ula all grabbing an assist. Easton Rye stopped 30/33 for his eighth win of the season.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Peterborough Goal (6:57) PP - Adam Novotný (9), Assists - Matthew Soto (8), Matthew Perreault (5)
Brantford Goal (10:43) PP - Adam Benak (9), Assists - Jake O'Brien
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal (:47) - Brennan Faulkner (6), Assists - Braydon McCallum (10), Aiden Young (8)
Peterborough Goal (8:41) - Aiden Young (2), Assist - Braydon McCallum (11)
Brantford Goal (15:42) - Cooper Dennis (7), Assists - Adam Benak (20), Vladimir Dravecky (10)
Third Period:
Brantford Goal (19:07) - Cooper Dennis (8), Assists - Adam Benak (21), Caleb Malhotra (15)
Overtime Period:
Peterborough Goal (3:32) - Adam Novotný (10) - Assists - Genc Ula (4), Aiden Young (9)
The Petes are back in action on Sunday, November 9, when they travel to Sudbury to face the Sudbury Wolves. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. at Sudbury Community Arena. The game will be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes centre Braydon McCallum (left)
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes left wing Adam Novotný
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Brantford Bulldogs
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Brantford Bulldogs
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2025
- Petes Take Down First Place Bulldogs in Overtime - Peterborough Petes
- Frontenacs Shut out in Windsor Thursday Night - Kingston Frontenacs
- Cooper Dennis Strikes a Pair; Comeback Falls Short in OT - Brantford Bulldogs
- Know Before You Go: BarDown Meet & Greet + Peter DeBoer Level of Legacy Ceremony - Kitchener Rangers
- Fronts Face off against the Western Conference Leading Spitfires Tonight - Kingston Frontenacs
- 2025 Pink the Rink Commemorative Jersey Auction - Guelph Storm
- Game Day - November 7 - GUE at SOO - Guelph Storm
- Skvortsov Claimed off CHL Waivers - Guelph Storm
- Beware of Current Fraudulent Email Scam Impersonating the Guelph Storm - Guelph Storm
- Kitchener Rangers Reveal 20th Edition of Remembrance Day Jersey - Kitchener Rangers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Peterborough Petes Stories
- Petes Take Down First Place Bulldogs in Overtime
- Petes Partner with MADD Canada for Thursday Game against Brantford
- Ticket Details Announced for the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas
- Petes Battle Back from 2-0 Deficit to Beat Frontenacs at Home
- Petes, Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), and Special Olympics Ontario Team up to Raise Funds and Awareness for Individuals with an Intellectual Disability