Game Day - November 7 - GUE at SOO
Published on November 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
It's the Storm and the Soo for a Friday night thriller.
Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game, just in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list of participating locations.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Christopher Soares
11th round pick of the Sarnia Sting in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection
Committed to Mercyhurst University
Has 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists) in 12 games this season
Scored his first and second OHL goals on Wednesday, November 6th against the London Knights
Who to Watch - Sault Ste. Marie
Chase Reid
7th round pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection
Has 20 points (6 goals, 14 assists) in 19 games this season
Has 6 points in his last 4 games played, including a 3 point night against Oshawa on November 1st
Upcoming Home Games:
Friday, November 14th 2025 - Windsor Spitfires @ Guelph Storm - 7:07pm
Saturday, November 15th 2025 - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm - 7:07pm
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2025
- Fronts Face off against the Western Conference Leading Spitfires Tonight - Kingston Frontenacs
- 2025 Pink the Rink Commemorative Jersey Auction - Guelph Storm
- Game Day - November 7 - GUE at SOO - Guelph Storm
- Skvortsov Claimed off CHL Waivers - Guelph Storm
- Beware of Current Fraudulent Email Scam Impersonating the Guelph Storm - Guelph Storm
- Kitchener Rangers Reveal 20th Edition of Remembrance Day Jersey - Kitchener Rangers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.