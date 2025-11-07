Frontenacs Shut out in Windsor Thursday Night

Published on November 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The Frontenacs are hitting the road again this weekend with three games on the schedule. The first, a date with the Windsor Spitfires Thursday night at the WFCU Centre.

After a beautiful ceremony honouring our military and veterans, the Fronts and Spits dropped the puck. The first 20 saw Kingston throw six shots at Spitfires starting goalie, Joey Costanzo. At the other end, Kingston Frontenacs goalie Gavin Betts turned away six of the eight shots he faced in the first period. 2-0, Windsor led Kingston after 20 minutes.

The middle frame on Thursday night saw no change in score. Betts would make 12 saves between the pipes for the Frontenacs, while Costanzo would continue to be sharp for the Spitfires, making eight more stops in the second period.

The Frontenacs offence would have chances in the third period, and Costanzo would continue to slam the door, making 20 saves in a shutout effort. The only scoring in the final frame came off the stick of Liam Greentree, who beat Betts for his tenth goal of the season. Frontenacs fall to the Spitfires on Thursday by a final score of 3-0.

Kingston will get right back into action Friday night when they head to London for a rematch with the Knights, wrapping up the weekend in Kitchener on Sunday. The Frontenacs return to Slush Puppie Place on November 14th for our "Salute the Troops" night.







