Fronts Face off against the Western Conference Leading Spitfires Tonight

Published on November 6, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs hit the road to open a four game swing through southern Ontario, beginning with a tough test against the Western Conference leading Windsor Spitfires. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM at the WFCU Centre.

The trip marks a crucial stretch for the Frontenacs, who are looking to snap a four game losing skid and regain the form that carried them through a strong start to the season. After tonight's matchup in Windsor, Kingston will head to London on Friday, Kitchener on Sunday, and wrap up the trip next Wednesday in Ottawa.

For the Frontenacs, this road trip presents both a challenge and an opportunity; a chance to reset, refocus, and rediscover their identity against some of the league's top competition. Kingston will need a full team effort to slow down the high-flying Spitfires, who sit atop the Western Conference with an impressive 13-3-1-1 record. Windsor has found ways to win in nearly every situation this season, boasting one of the OHL's most balanced attacks and a stingy defensive core.

Kingston, meanwhile, will look to its leadership group to set the tone early. Strong starts, disciplined play, and igniting a spark on their power-play opportunities will be key for the Frontenacs to hang with the Spitfires. The Frontenacs' best players will need to be their best players. Jacob Battaglia, Kieren Dervin, Tyler Hopkins and Andrew Kuzma should play pivotal roles in getting Kingston back on track.

Goaltending will also be a major factor. Whether it's Gavin Betts or Matthew Minchak between the pipes, the Frontenacs will need a steady performance to keep Windsor's deep offense in check, led by the likes of Ethan Belchetz and Liam Greentree.

With four games in six days, this trip will test Kingston's endurance and resilience. A strong showing tonight in Windsor could set the tone for the rest of the road swing and potentially spark the momentum the Frontenacs need to climb back into the win column.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Maleek McGowan (#11)

At times, McGowan looked like the best player on the ice this past Sunday against London. McGowan was all over the ice, creating offensive chances at one end and laying bone crushing hits on the other. When he's on, he looks like a man possessed. The Frontenacs will need the most out of #11 on this weekend swing and it starts tonight in Windsor. Look for #11 to set the tone early tonight.

Windsor - Carson Woodall (#24)

In his third full season in the OHL, Woodall has burst on the scene with 25 points through the first 18 games of the season. His career high for points is 38, which he notched last season in 66 games; nearly tripling his point per game output from last season to this season. Woodall anchors the top powerplay unit for the Spitfires and has become their go-to guy on the backend. Not bad for a 10th round pick.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.