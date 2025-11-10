Matt Minchak Earns OHL Goaltender of the Week Honours
Published on November 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Kingston, ON - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Kingston Frontenacs goaltender Matthew Minchak is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 1-1 with a 2.03 goals-against average and .942 save percentage in a pair of road starts.
Minchak got the nod on Friday night in London, earning third star recognition as he kept the Frontenacs in the game with 34 saves in a 2-1 loss. He was back in the crease on Sunday afternoon in Kitchener, turning aside 31 shots in a first star performance as the Frontenacs defeated the Rangers 3-2.
An 18-year-old from Cranford, New Jersey, Minchak is 4-3 with a 2.01 goals-against average and .935 save percentage over eight games this season. Signed as a free agent by the Frontenacs, Minchak is a graduate of the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite U18 club by way of the New Jersey Rockets AAA program. The 6-foot-5 netminder is committed to Colgate University (NCAA).
