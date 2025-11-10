Alex Kostov Named OHL Player of the Week

Published on November 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds forward Alex Kostov

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone) Flint Firebirds forward Alex Kostov(Flint Firebirds, Credit: Todd Boone)

FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League announced on Monday that Firebirds forward Alex Kostov has been named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week for the week of November 3-9.

Kostov played three games over the past week and put up an eye-popping seven goals and two assists along with a +6 plus/minus rating. He picked up his first OHL hat trick and had a career-high four goals during Friday's 9-3 win over the North Bay Battalion. Kostov then followed up with another hat trick the next night during Saturday's 6-3 win over the Guelph Storm.

Flint's alternate captain now has 14 goals and nine assists over 16 games played this season. He leads the Firebirds in both goals and points and is tied for fourth in the OHL in goals. He joins Mason Vaccari, who was named Goaltender of the Week October 6-12, as Firebirds who have received league honors this season.

The Firebirds take the ice next on Wednesday night at home against the London Knights. It's an 810 Wednesday, sponsored by Buffalo Wild Wings, and all Genessee County residents can get bronze level tickets for $8 or silver level tickets for $10. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

