IceDogs Trade Goaltender Matthew Humphries to Oshawa for Picks

Published on November 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







St. Catharines, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs have traded goaltender Matthew Humphries to the Oshawa Generals in exchange for picks in the OHL Priority Selection.

Humphries, a 2008-born goaltender from Newmarket, ONT, has split the 2025-2026 season between the IceDogs and the OJHL's Aurora Tigers. Over his last seven games with the Tigers, he allowed 24 goals and made 266 saves for a .917 save percentage.

In October 2025, Humphries was named to the 25-26 NHL Central Scouting - Preliminary Players To Watch List.

The Niagara IceDogs would like to thank Matthew for his time with us and for his contributions to the team both on and off the ice.

FULL TRADE

Niagara Receives:

2026 4th Round Draft Pick (Brantford)

2028 7th Round Draft Pick (Soo)

Oshawa Receives:

Matthew Humphries (G)

2026 7th Round Draft Pick (Owen Sound)

The Niagara IceDogs are a major junior ice hockey team in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), based in St. Catharines, Ontario. Since its relocation in 2007, the team has had on and off-ice success, including two Eastern Conference titles and appearances in the OHL Championship Series while remaining active within their community.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.