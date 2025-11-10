OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for November 3-9, 2025

Published on November 10, 2025







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Top Performers of the Week for regular season games ending Sunday, November 9, 2025.

Firebirds' Alex Kostov Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Flint Firebirds forward Alex Kostov is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, scoring seven goals while adding two assists for nine points with a plus/minus rating of plus-6 over three victories

Kostov opened the week with an assist in Flint's 3-2 road win over the Soo Greyhounds on Wednesday before exploding for a four-goal performance on Friday as the Firebirds beat the North Bay Battalion 9-3 on home ice. He produced the first instance of back-to-back hat-tricks in Flint Firebirds history on Saturday, scoring three more while adding an assist in a 6-3 victory over the visiting Guelph Storm.

A 19-year-old from Mississauga, ON, Kostov's 14 goals are good for third-most in the OHL in this, his fourth OHL season. The 6-foot-4, 208Ib. forward has seen time at centre of late, and sits atop Flint scoring with 23 points (14-9--23) over 16 games. Originally Sault Ste. Marie's third round (58th overall) pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, Kostov has gone on to record 107 points (46-61--107) over 202 regular season games between the Greyhounds and Firebirds. He attended training camp with the Nashville Predators this past September.

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 20-26: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 3-9: Alex Kostov (Flint Firebirds)

Frontenacs' Matthew Minchak Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Kingston Frontenacs netminder Matthew Minchak is the Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 1-1 with a 2.03 goals-against average and .942 save percentage in a pair of road starts.

Minchak got the nod on Friday night in London, earning third star recognition as he kept the Frontenacs in the game with 34 saves in a 2-1 loss. He was back in the crease on Sunday afternoon in Kitchener, turning aside 31 shots in a first star performance as the Frontenacs defeated the Rangers 3-2.

An 18-year-old from Cranford, New Jersey, Minchak is 4-3 with a 2.01 goals-against average and .935 save percentage over eight games this season. Signed as a free agent by the Frontenacs, Minchak is a graduate of the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite U18 club by way of the New Jersey Rockets AAA program. The 6-foot-5 netminder is committed to Colgate University (NCAA).

2025-26 Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Jason Schaubel (Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 22-28: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Oct. 6-12: Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 13-19: Patrick Quinlan (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 20-26: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 3-9: Matthew Minchak (Kingston Frontenacs)

Sting's Easton Walos Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Sarnia Sting forward Easton Walos is the OHL Rookie of the Week, producing four goals, three assists and seven points over three home games.

Walos started the week with a season-high four points, scoring twice while adding two assists in Sarnia's 6-4 school day victory over the Owen Sound Attack on Wednesday. He built-off this first star performance on Friday, opening the scoring in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Brampton Steelheads. Walos was back in the multi-point category on Sunday, scoring his eighth goal of the season before adding an assist as the Sting defeated the North Bay Battalion 6-5 in overtime.

A 16-year-old from Hartland, Wisconsin, Walos sits second in Sting scoring with 15 points (8-7--15) over 18 games, good for fourth among OHL rookies. The 5-foot-11, 192Ib. centre was Sarnia's 11th round (203rd overall) pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from Mount St. Charles Academy. He spent 2024-25 with the BCHL's Salmon Arm Silverbacks, recording 18 points (7-11--18) over 48 games. Walos is a prospect for the 2027 NHL Draft.

2025-26 OHL Rookie of the Week

Sept. 18-21: Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

Sept. 22-28: Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 6-12: Jaxon Cover (London Knights)

Oct. 13-19: Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

Oct. 20-26: Jaakko Wycisk (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's)

Nov. 3-9: Easton Walos (Sarnia Sting)

Knights Prospect Jake Ritson Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

London Knights prospect Jake Ritson of the Strathroy Rockets is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, recording three goals, two assists and five points in a pair of games.

Ritson found the back of the net twice and added an assist on Friday as the Rockets fell by a score of 6-4 in St. Thomas. He put together another multi-point performance at home on Saturday, scoring while adding an assist as Strathroy defeated the Sarnia Legionnaires 8-1.

A 16-year-old from Thunder Bay, ON, Ritson leads Strathroy with 26 points (7-19--26) over 18 games, good for third amongst GOHL rookies. The 6-foot-1, 150Ib. forward was London's fifth round (88th overall) pick out of Rink Hockey Academy in Winnipeg in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. Ritson becomes the second Knights prospect to claim the honour this season.

2025-26 GOHL Prospect of the Week

Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)

Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Liam Edgcumbe (Pelham Panthers/Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 6-12: Caden Bell (St. Catharines Falcons/Niagara IceDogs)

Oct. 13-19: Reed Straus (Elmira Sugar Kings/Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 20-26: Gensen Geldart (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Lyndon Cabral (Listowel Cyclones/Erie Otters)

Nov. 2-9: Jake Ritson (Strathroy Rockets/London Knights)







