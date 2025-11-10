Charlie Murata and Canada Red Top Canada White to Claim Gold at 2025 U17 World Challenge

On Saturday night in Truro, Nova Scotia, Firebirds forward Charlie Murata and Canada Red defeated Canada White 6-3, to earn the Gold Medal at the 2025 U17 World Challenge.

During Saturday's gold medal game, six different players found the back of the net for Canada Red, including Murata (Flint Firebirds / OHL), who opened the scoring. He wrapped up the tournament with 10 points (4G-6A) in five games, ranking third in overall scoring.

A total of 17 players from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) contributed to Canada's first and second-place finishes.

More than 2,000 NHL draft picks have suited up since the inception of the U17 World Challenge (previously known as the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and Quebec Esso Cup) in 1986, including 11 CHL alumni since 2001 who were later drafted first overall to the NHL (Rick Nash, 2002; Marc-André Fleury, 2003; Patrick Kane, 2007; John Tavares, 2009; Taylor Hall, 2010, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, 2011; Nathan MacKinnon, 2013; Aaron Ekblad, 2014; Connor McDavid, 2015; Alexis Lafrenière, 2020; Matthew Schaefer, 2025).







