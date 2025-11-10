Jaakko Wycisk and Canada White Take Home Silver at 2025 U17 World Hockey Challenge

Published on November 10, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







On Saturday Team Canada White featuring rookie forward Jaakko Wycisk took home silver after falling to Team Canada Red 6-3. Wycisk contributed to Team Canada White 3 points (2 goals, 1 assists) in 5 games.

The Tecumseh, Ont., native was the 2nd overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. In his first 13 gamed with the team the 6'1, 190-pound centre has posted 13 points (7 goals, 6 assists).

