Game Day, Game 18, Firebirds vs Storm - 7 p.m.

Published on November 8, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds erupted for seven goals in the second period and hammered the North Bay Battalion, 9-3, on Friday night at the Dort Financial Center. Brady Smith had five assists and Alex Kostov recorded four goals for his first career hat trick as the Birds won for the second straight game.

WHAT A PERIOD: Flint hung seven goals in the second period on Friday night, the most they have scored in a single period this season. The Firebirds scored on 50% of their 14 shots in the period and their nine goals in the game were also a season high.

HATS OFF TO A CAREER MILESTONE: Alex Kostov scored four goals on Friday night and recorded his first career hat trick in the process. Prior to Friday night, Kostov's career-high was two goals in a game. Kostov also recorded his 100th career OHL point on his first goal of the night. He now has 43 goals and 60 assists in 201 career games in the OHL, including 32 goals and 43 assists in 113 games as a Firebird.

HOME COOKIN: Saturday's game in the second in a stretch that features four out of five games set to be played on Dort Financial Center ice. The Firebirds have played nine games at home and eight on the road to date; Flint is 6-3-0-0 on home ice and 4-3-1-0 on the road.

SMITH'S HELPFUL NIGHT: Brady Smith dished out five assists in the Firebirds' 9-3 win over North Bay on Friday night. It was a career high in assists and points for Smith and tied a Firebirds franchise record for assists in a single game. Smith equaled both Tyler Tucker, who had five assists in a 12-7 win over the Sarnia Sting February 27, 2020, and Kaden Pitre who had five assists in a 5-3 win over the Ottawa 67's on February 9, 2025.

ODDS AND ENDS: Rylan Fellinger recorded his first three points of the season on Friday night...Fellinger and Dryden Allen were both +5, the best single-game plus/minus by a Firebird this season...Saturday is the first of four meetings between Flint and Guelph...the Storm lost to the Soo Greyhounds, 4-2 on Friday night in Sault Ste. Marie...Guelph has two captains. Jett Luchanko and Charlie Paquette both wear the C for the Storm.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds are set to welcome the London Knights on Wednesday night. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is set for 7 p.m.







