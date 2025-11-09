Duo of Otters Score Twice, Plante Scores First OHL Goal as Otters Down Niagara

Erie, Pennsylvania - The Otters were back on home ice Saturday as they would look to bounce back as they would conclude their first home weekend of the year. Against a geographic rival in Niagara, this would certainly not be an easy task.

Despite coming off of a loss the previous night against Ottawa, the Otters came into Saturday's match looking to continue the good habits they made against the 67's. The night got started off right with some newcomer-to-newcomer connection, AJ Gladman feeding Michael Dec (5), who added onto his points as an Otter, netting his second of the weekend and giving Erie the front-foot, a 1-0 lead on Niagara within the first three minutes of the match. For the remainder of the first 20, Erie's defensive line put on a show, locking things down and keeping the match at 1-0, Otters, going into the second period.

The second period proved to be a story of answered attacks, Niagara scoring one of their own, as Riley Patterson (SHG, 9) danced around Erliden to net the shorthanded equalizer for the IceDogs with seventeen minutes remaining in the middle period, making it 1-1. The Otters were quick to get back in front when Captain Gabriel Frasca (PPG,7) ripped one in off of the feed from Lucas Ambrosio, making it 2-1 Otters. Another goal would come for Gabriel Frasca (GWG, [2], 8) with seven minutes ticking down on the clock, as he would tip one off of the leg of a red player, making it 3-1, Erie. Before the replay could finish showing on the jumbotron, the IceDogs, Noah Read (2) lit the lamp for the first time in an IceDogs on the opposite end of the ice, putting the game at 3-2, this score remaining until the intermission. The Otters were leading in shots at this point in the match 37-19.

Penalty minutes were anything but few for the first 40 minutes of the battle between Erie and Niagara. Six Otters and nine IceDogs would go on to log minutes before the buzzer sounded to start the final period. This chippy game worked in favor of the Otters who had been successful on the power-play thus far. Continuing the high intensity attack, the Otters, clearly hungry for a win after a bit of a dry spell, put on a show for their fans at home, tallying two more for the close of their weekend at home. The first of two third period goals would come from Luc Plante (1) his first career goal in the OHL. Plante broke through the IceDogs defense off of a clean pass from McLean Agrette. With quick hands and a clinical release, Plante would finish the shot to put the score at 4-2, Erie. The second goal of the period would come, once again, from Michael Dec (ENG, 6), sealing the deal for the Otters on an open net to close off the night at 5-2. Erie's upstanding offensive performance, combined with Noah Erliden's active role in net, snagging 25 of 27 shots, would be enough to take them into the next weekend on a high note, the Otters being able to celebrate a well earned victory to conclude a weekend in the EIA.

The Otters return to the road Thursday as they visit the North Bay Battalion for the one and only time this season. Friday they take on the Wolves in Sudbury before a Sunday afternoon clash in Oshawa to wrap up the road trip. Erie returns home on Friday, November 21 as they battle the Barrie Colts on Children's Grief Awareness Night (Alongside Highmark Caring Place).







