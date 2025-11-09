Colts Battle Hard in the Soo - Fall in Shootout After Standout Night from Hrebik

Published on November 8, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts wrapped up a demanding three-game stretch with a gutsy effort on the road Saturday night, falling 4-3 in a shootout to the Soo Greyhounds at the GFL Memorial Gardens.

After back-to-back meetings with the Sudbury Wolves - including Friday's win on the road - the Colts showed no signs of fatigue early against the Greyhounds. The Greyhounds opened the scoring early when Jeremy Martin found the back of the net just 1:42 into the first period. Barrie quickly settled in and pushed back. Cole Beaudoin evened the game on the power play at 12:03, assisted by co-captain Kashawn Aitcheson and Brad Gardiner. The Colts kept rolling moments later when Calvin Crombie capitalized on a nice feed from Bode Stewart, with Gardiner earning his second assist of the night.

Just 44 seconds into the second frame, Gardiner added to his stat line with his 13th goal of the season, extending Barrie's lead to 3-1. The Greyhounds, however, refused to go away, getting goals from Jordan Charron and Chase Reid - the latter on the power play - to tie things up before the end of regulation.

Overtime featured end-to-end action, highlighted by several remarkable saves from goaltender Ben Hrebik, including a breakaway stop that kept the game alive. The rookie netminder finished with an impressive 38 saves on 41 shots, anchoring a resilient effort from the Colts.

Although Barrie ultimately fell in the shootout, the group skated away with a well-earned point to close out a strong weekend of OHL hockey.

Looking Ahead

After a hard-fought three-in-three stretch, the Colts now prepare for another busy week on home ice.

Barrie will host the Saginaw Spirit on Thursday for Charity Night before returning to action for Rock and Roll Night against the Peterborough Petes on Saturday, November 15th, at Sadlon Arena.

Both games are at home - get your tickets now and be part of the action: barriecolts.com/ticketpro







