Niagara IceDogs Sign Defenceman Blake Barnes

Published on November 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







St. Catharines, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs have signed defenceman Blake Barnes to an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Standard Player's Agreement.

The 2006-born blueliner from Northville, Michigan, joins the IceDogs as a free agent after spending the 2024-25 season with the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League (USHL).

Barnes, who wears number 72 for Niagara, has recorded two assists in four games since joining the lineup.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.