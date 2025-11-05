Niagara IceDogs Sign Defenceman Blake Barnes
Published on November 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Niagara IceDogs News Release
St. Catharines, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs have signed defenceman Blake Barnes to an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Standard Player's Agreement.
The 2006-born blueliner from Northville, Michigan, joins the IceDogs as a free agent after spending the 2024-25 season with the Omaha Lancers of the United States Hockey League (USHL).
Barnes, who wears number 72 for Niagara, has recorded two assists in four games since joining the lineup.
