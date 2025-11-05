OHL Appoints Jeff Elia as Director of Corporate Partnerships and Business Development

Published on November 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Elia to the position of Director of Corporate Partnerships and Business Development.

In his new role, Elia will join the League Office and work closely with OHL member teams to strengthen community engagement initiatives, enhance relationships with partners, and identify new ways to expand and evolve corporate opportunities across the League.

"Jeff is a well-respected and highly capable leader who has demonstrated an ability to build partnerships while strengthening the connection between teams and their communities," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "His experience at the team level and his understanding of the OHL's business landscape make him an outstanding addition."

Elia joins the League Office from the Brantford Bulldogs, where he most recently served as Vice President of Business Operations. During his lengthy tenure with the franchise, he oversaw the day-to-day business operations of the organization and played an integral role in guiding the Bulldogs through their successful relocation from Hamilton to Brantford in 2023.

Over the course of his career, Elia has also held positions with the Hamilton Bulldogs of both the OHL and AHL, PA Sports at the Powerade Centre, and the Mississauga IceDogs, gaining extensive experience in team operations, corporate partnerships, and community relations.

A graduate of Laurentian University's Sports Administration program, Elia brings a proven track record of leadership, collaboration, and innovation to his new role with the League.

"As someone who has been a lifelong fan of the OHL, it's an incredible opportunity to contribute to a League that means so much to me personally and professionally," said Elia. "I'm looking forward to working with our teams and partners to build on the great work already being done across our communities."

