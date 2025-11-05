Game Day - November 5 - LDN at GUE

Published on November 5, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







It's Pink the Rink at the Sleeman Centre as the London Knights come into town.

It will be an exciting night at the Sleeman Centre as Wednesday becomes Ones-Day. Fans can enjoy a fun and affordable way to part in the excitement of Storm hockey with $1.00 hot dogs and new this season, a $1.00 special item available at Spyke's Sport Shop. The promo is valid when combined with any other regular-priced merchandise purchase. This Ones-Day special merchandise offering is a Storm ball cap valued at $29.99!

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Leo Serlin

5th round pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection

Has 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) in 15 games this season

Has 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists) in his last 5 games played

Who to Watch - London Knights

Jaxon Cover

4th round pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Has 12 points (4 goals, 8 assists) in 14 games this season

Was given a B rating on NHL Central Scouting preliminary players to watch list

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, November 14th 2025 - Windsor Spitfires @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

Saturday, November 15th 2025 - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

