Firebirds Weekly Roundup, January 12-18

FLINT - The Firebirds launched their four-game road trip with a record of 29-9-2-2, leading not only the Western Conference, but the entire OHL with 62 standings points. Before the team took to the ice, forward Charlie Murata was named the OHL Rookie of the Week, having posted three points in three games (1 G, 2 A) during the prior week when the Birds went 3-0 for the week. Alex Kostov participated in the 2026 Connor McDavid Top Prospects Game as a member of Team West, featuring ranked prospects for the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft. Although he didn't show on the scoresheet, he helped the OHL's Western Conference defeat Team East 4-3.

On Thursday, Flint visited the Eastern Conference's second-place team, the Barrie Colts. Murata scored again to extend his point streak to four games. Brighton's Darian Anderson netted his second goal in as many games and Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rylan Fellinger capped off the scoring as the Birds dropped a 5-3 decision at the hands of the Colts. Mason Vaccari recorded 34 stops on 39 shots in the effort.

On Friday, the Firebirds traveled to Sudbury for a tilt with the Wolves, but quickly fell into a 4-0 deficit in period one. Both clubs lit the lamp twice in the middle frame and Sudbury added another marker in the third, downing the Birds by the final score 7-2. Jimmy Lombardi and Jacob Battaglia scored for Flint, with Kevin He earning his tenth point in eight games (4 G, 6 A) as a Firebird, giving him the longest active points streak on the roster at five games (3 G, 4 A). Mason Courville stopped 13 of 18 shots faced before Vaccari entered the contest, making 15 saves on the final 17 shots against in a relief effort.

Sunday afternoon saw the Birds searching for their first win of the week against North Bay. The Battalion claimed an early 3-0 lead, placing Flint in a familiar deficit for the road trip. However, the Birds fought back with six unanswered goals to pick up two points and retain first place in the Western Conference, winning 6-3. Aspinall and He each finished with a goal and three assists to lead the charge for the Birds. For He, the third assist was the 100th of his OHL career as he extended his point streak to six games (4 G, 7 A). Darles Uljanskis scored and now has 11 points in his past 9 games. Lombardi lit the lamp with his 25th of the season and second goal in as many games. Urban Podrekar scored, giving him three points in three games. Vaccari made 24 saves on 27 shots for his league-leading 24th victory between the pipes. The Firebirds swept the two-game series with North Bay for the season.

Across the trio of games last week, the Birds narrowly outshot their opponents 103-101. At the faceoff dots, they won 80 draws compared to their opponents' combined 111. Flint went scoreless on eight power-play chances, and the penalty kill shut down four of seven shorthanded situations.

LEADERBOARD

Aspinall sits atop the OHL with 62 points and is tied for the most assists at 38. His 24 tallies are tied for seventh. Kostov ranks second with 49 total points (21 G, 28 A). Lombardi is third in points (48), but leads the club in goals with 25. Podrekar has seven goals and 23 assists to pace the defense.

COMING UP

Flint's next two games are a home-and-away series with the second-place Windsor Spitfires. The Spits are just one point behind the Firebirds and will play again on Wednesday before the weekend rivalry series. With first place in the West Division and Western Conference, the teams will battle Friday evening at the WFCU Centre before the action returns to the Dort Financial Center on Saturday. The Firebirds are rebranding (24 hours) as the Flint Coneydogs for Saturday's tilt. Coneydogs merchandise can be ordered from the Bird's Nest online HERE or purchased at the game.







