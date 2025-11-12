Frontenacs Autograph Signings at All Three Canadian Tire Locations

Published on November 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The Kingston Frontenacs are proud to team up with Canadian Tire to bring fans autograph signings at all three Kingston locations this Saturday afternoon.

From 3:00-4:30PM, two players will be at each of the three locations across the city. Players will have cards to sign and hand out, and fans are able to bring their own items to get signed as well. Participating players will debut the team's new Community Jerseys, proudly sponsored by Canadian Tire. See below for details about which players will be at each location.

1040 Division Street | Riley Clark & Tomas Pobezal

2560 Princess Street | Matthew Henderson & Aleks Kulemin

151 Bath Road | Gavin Betts & Kieren Dervin

Fans are also encouraged to stay tuned as more information about the exciting partnership between the Frontenacs and Canadian Tire in the coming days.







