Birds Clip Knights, 3-2

Published on November 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds forward Jimmy Lombardi scores against the London Knights

FLINT - Three different Firebirds registered goals, Mason Vaccari stopped 26 of 28 shots and Urban Podrekar picked up two helpers as the Firebirds held on to win a close one, 3-2 against the London Knights on Wednesday night at the Dort Financial Center.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Jimmy Lombardi opened the scoring on a beautiful move. He danced into the zone, traversing around multiple defenders, scoring his tenth goal of the season on a gorgeous shot that would just beat Knight's goalie Aleksei Medvedev high on the glove side, making it 1-0 Firebirds.

Later on in the period Flint would strike again. Kaden Pitre skated down the left wing and sniped as shot past Medvedev on the near side. The goal was assisted by Podrekar, his second of the game, and made the score 2-0 in the waning moments of the first.

Early on in the second period the Knights would cut their lead in half. Brody Cook scored the first goal of his OHL career, beating Vaccari on a shot from the right circle and cutting the lead to one.

But late in the second, Ryland Cunningham banged in his second goal of the season on a second chance opportunity. Cunningham stuffed home the rebound of the initial shot of Chris Thibodeau, who picked up his sixth assist of the season and 100th of his OHL career, giving Flint a 3-1 lead.

Midway through the third period, Andoni Fimas deflected one home just after a Flint penalty expired to make it a one goal game once again. That would be the only scoring in the third, as the Firebirds were able to stave off some chances in the final minutes from the Knights to hold on and win by a final score of 3-2.

Flint's fourth straight win pushed their record to 12-6-1-0 while London fell to 11-5-3-0.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Chris Thibodeau's assist was the 100th of his OHL career...the Firebirds have matched their season-high with four consecutive wins...Jimmy Lombardi's game opening score was his 10th goal in the past nine games.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will travel to Brantford to take on the Bulldogs on Friday night at 7 p.m at T.D. Civic Center. Flint will try to hand Brantford their first regulation loss of the season.

