Saturday Is Big Brothers Big Sisters Night Sponsored by Owens Corning

Published on November 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Saturday, November 15 is Big Brothers Big Sisters Night sponsored by Owens Corning as the rival Kitchener Rangers come to town for the first time this season.

Volunteers from Big Brothers Big Sisters and Owens Corning will be on hand selling a limited number of Guelph Storm Bucket Hats for $10.00 (taxes included). The Guelph Storm Bucket Hats can be purchased in the Community Corner at the top of section 116. Every dollar raised will go back to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Centre Wellington and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guelph. Hats can be purchased with cash only.

For every hat purchased in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters, volunteers will provide fans with a raffle ticket. The winning ticket has been pre-drawn, and fans can check immediately to see if they have won a 2025/2026 jersey signed by the entire Storm team.

Tickets to Friday's game can be purchased online here or at the Storm box office by calling 519-837-9690 or in person at 50 Woolwich Street, Guelph, ON.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.