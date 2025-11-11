Friday Is Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis Night Sponsored by Andra Arnold & Associates

The Guelph Storm and Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis are once again teaming up for an awareness game on Friday, November 14th with the help of Andra Arnold and Associates as the Windsor Spitfires visit the Sleeman Centre for the first time this season.

Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis has been a leader in gender-based violence prevention and intervention for 48 years, dedicated to supporting survivors and driving systemic change. They offer trauma-informed programs, educational outreach, and comprehensive support services to meet the diverse and complex needs of those affected by gender-based violence. With a focus on empowerment and justice, they are committed to creating safer communities and advocating for lasting societal transformation. G-WWIC is a diverse, inclusive, feminist, community-based organization, providing safety, advocacy, prevention, education, and support for women and gender-diverse people impacted by gender-based violence.

Representatives from Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis will be on hand on Friday night in the Community Corner at the top of section 116 with posters, G-WWIC swag, and agency cards to bring awareness to the work they do for the Guelph Wellington community every day. Friday's game will also feature the G-W WIC 50/50 draw, and you don't have to be at the game to win! Click here to access and purchase 50/50 tickets.

Each season Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis provides the Storm players with their OHL ONSIDE training, which is aimed at increasing the understanding and awareness of each player's responsibility to demonstrate respect for women and people of all genders through their actions and words. OHL ONSIDE is a mandatory program that works in conjunction with the OHL's other league programs in areas such as mental health awareness, drug awareness, health, and safety education and is an important piece of the league's 'Players First' guide. OHL ONSIDE is facilitated by OCRSS Public Educators.

To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Andra Arnold & Associates | Guelph Realtors is proud to sponsor tonight's game for Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis.

Andra Arnold & Associates believes gender-based violence harms our community in many ways, both today and into the future as survivors deal with the trauma. We are committed to being part of the solution. Our entire team encourages you to learn more about how to join in the movement to end gender-based violence and create a healthier Guelph and Wellington County for everyone.

