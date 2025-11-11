Petes Acquire Two Picks from Attack in Exchange for Caden Taylor

Published on November 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes forward Caden Taylor

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes forward Caden Taylor(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - Peterborough Petes General Manager Michael Oke announced today that the team has acquired a third round pick in 2026 (OTT), and a conditional fifth round pick in 2028 (KGN) in exchange for 2007-born forward Caden Taylor.

"On behalf of the Petes, I'd like to thank Caden for his time here in Peterborough," noted Oke. "We wish him the best of luck as he continues his OHL career in Owen Sound."

Taylor, a forward from Shanty Bay, ON, was originally selected by the Sudbury Wolves in the first round, ninth overall, in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. He has featured in 134 games over parts of three seasons between the Wolves and Petes, scoring 28 goals and adding 29 assists for 57 points. This past summer, he participated in Pittsburgh Penguins Development Camp.

The Petes are back in action on Tuesday, November 11, when they host the rival Oshawa Generals for their Remembrance Day Game presented by HW Transport Group, in support of Wounded Warriors Canada. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Limited tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

Images from this story



Peterborough Petes forward Caden Taylor

(Kenneth Andersen Photography)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.