Storm Double up Soo
Published on November 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm defeat the Greyhounds 4-2 in the first meeting of the season.
Quinn Beauchesne registered a goal and an assist, while Ethan Miedema picked up his 6th goal of the season. Hunter McKenzie and Noah Jenken also cashed in on the scoring.
Up Next...
The Storm are set to spend Saturday south of the border with a visit to the Flint Firebirds. Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game, just in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list of participating locations.
Upcoming Home Games...
Friday, November 14th 2025 - Windsor Spitfires @ Guelph Storm - 7:07pm
Saturday, November 15th 2025 - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm - 7:07pm
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2025
- Rangers Continue Winning Ways on Night of Celebration - Kitchener Rangers
- Generals Downed by Bulldogs in Danford and Sandhu's Returns - Oshawa Generals
- Firebirds Clobber Battalion, 9-3 - Flint Firebirds
- Harmer Scores, Shurygin Stops 35 in Friday Night Loss to Kitchener - Saginaw Spirit
- Storm Double up Soo - Guelph Storm
- Otters Strike Twice on the Power Play as They Drop Weekend Opener - Erie Otters
- O'Brien's 4 Points Lift Bulldogs to Jay McKee's 299th OHL Win - Brantford Bulldogs
- Windsor Spitfires Partner with Grow on Windsor Campaign - Windsor Spitfires
- Game Day, Game 17, Firebirds vs Battalion - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Bears Get Set for Battle as They Face the Knights and Generals - Owen Sound Attack
- Frontenacs Looking for Offensive Push in London Tonight - Kingston Frontenacs
- Costanzo's Shutout Leads Spitfires Past Frontenacs - Windsor Spitfires
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Kitchener Rangers - Saginaw Spirit
- Kitchener Looking to Extend Win Streak Hosting Saginaw at the Aud - Kitchener Rangers
- Danford, Sandhu Return to Oshawa as Generals Host Bulldogs - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.