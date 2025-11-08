Storm Double up Soo

Published on November 7, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm defeat the Greyhounds 4-2 in the first meeting of the season.

Quinn Beauchesne registered a goal and an assist, while Ethan Miedema picked up his 6th goal of the season. Hunter McKenzie and Noah Jenken also cashed in on the scoring.

Up Next...

The Storm are set to spend Saturday south of the border with a visit to the Flint Firebirds. Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game, just in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list of participating locations.

Upcoming Home Games...

Friday, November 14th 2025 - Windsor Spitfires @ Guelph Storm - 7:07pm

Saturday, November 15th 2025 - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm - 7:07pm

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.