Generals Downed by Bulldogs in Danford and Sandhu's Returns

November 7, 2025

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals fell just short to the Brantford Bulldogs 5-4 Friday night in what was a high-event contest, particularly in a six-goal second period.

A special and intense game would commence as Ben Danford and Zack Sandhu played their first games back in Oshawa with their new team. It was also the first time both Aiden O'Donnell and long-time Bulldog, Lucas Moore faced their old club. This game was also a special night for Moore as it was his 250th in the OHL.

It would take just 78 seconds for the Bulldogs to get the ice breaker as Brooklin, ON, native Layne Gallacher put home a rebound shot from Luca Testa. Less than two minutes later, Jake O'Brien and Cooper Dennis connected on a two-on-one rush to make it 2-0. Danford sprung the rush and would be credited with the secondary assist.

The Generals would enter the second down two goals but would get a quick one from Harrison Franssen to start the period. Onni Kalto made a set up pass from the near-side boards and Franssen, in his first game back in the lineup, wired his fifth of the year over the glove of David Egorov.

Brantford quickly responded with their top line involved in another odd-man rush and O'Brien made a great stop-up pass to an open Marek Vanacker who one-timed it into a gaping cage.

Just eleven seconds later, the Gens got one right back thanks to Ben Cormier collecting his first in Oshawa as he tipped home a neat spin pass from O'Donnell from the slot. With that assist, O'Donnell earned his first point as a General as well.

The eventful second would continue as Owen Griffin was awarded a penalty shot after a Brantford player covered the puck in the goal crease. On the attempt, Griffin came in with speed from the left, cut back to the middle and snapped it under Egorov's glove to tie it.

Brantford would come right back just nine seconds after the penalty shot equalizer. Danford entered the zone on another quick rush and fed O'Brien who tapped it through the five-hole of Cholette. The Bulldogs got another quick one on the power play after Adam Jiricek one-timed another terrific feed from O'Brien home.

After a valiant effort from Oshawa with three goals in the second, they still found themselves down two heading into the third. The final 20 started with less action than the first two periods, but the Generals gave it their all attempting to get the game tied back up.

The Gens mustered 15 shots in the final frame but Haoxi Wang's lone goal with 5.6 seconds left would not be enough. Wang's late tally was his first in the OHL after 43 games with Oshawa.

In the end, the Bulldogs add another statement win to their season after their stars once again came to play. Jake O'Brien proved why he is the league's leading point-getter, recording four points tonight and has now scored nine points in three games against Oshawa this season.

The Generals kept things close against the top-seeded Bulldogs with a high compete level shown tonight. They even bumped their slight offensive slump with four goals on the night, their first multi-goal game since the 6-4 victory over Peterborough back on October 19th.

Oshawa closes out their long home stand Sunday evening with their Remembrance Day game against the Owen Sound Attack. They will welcome back two more former Gens in Tristan Delisle and David Bedkowski. For single-game tickets to both games, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

BFD 1st Goal: Layne Gallacher (5) from Luca Testa and Adam Jiricek at 1:18

BFD 2nd Goal: Cooper Dennis (9) Jake O'Brien and Ben Danford at 3:01

2nd Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Harrison Franssen (5) from Onni Kalto and Haoxi Wang at 1:14

BFD 3rd Goal: Marek Vanacker (16) from Jake O'Brien and Cooper Dennis at 7:05

OSH 2nd Goal: Ben Cormier (1) from Aiden O'Donnell and Brady Blaseg at 7:16

OSH 3rd Goal (PS): Owen Griffin (11) at 13:35

BFD 4th Goal: Jake O'Brien (9) from Ben Danford and Cooper Dennis at 13:44

BFD 5th Goal (PP): Adam Jiricek (5) from Jake O'Brien and Caleb Malhotra at 15:53

3rd Period Scoring:

OSH 4th Goal: Haoxi Wang (1) from Luke Posthumus and Brooks Rogowski at 19:54

BFD Power Play: 1/2

OSH Power Play: 0/3

David Egorov (BFD): 31 saves on 35 shots

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 21 saves on 26 shots







