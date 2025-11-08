Harmer Scores, Shurygin Stops 35 in Friday Night Loss to Kitchener

Kitchener, Ont. - The Spirit went on the road to start the weekend, falling 5-2 in a Friday night matchup against the Kitchener Rangers at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

The Rangers came out of the gate hot after two back-to-back shutouts last weekend. Kaden Schneider opened up scoring under five minutes into the game, receiving the puck from Luca Romano and Tanner Lam off the faceoff, and snapping a shot at the top of the zone past Stepan Shurygin.

Two minutes later, Christian Humphreys extended his scoring streak to three games. Jack Pridham found Jakub Chromiak in the slot, whose shot was saved, and Humphreys stuffed home the second chance opportunity for the 2-0 lead.

Penalties were traded on either side throughout the period, but the Rangers controlled the pace. On a power play, the Spirit answered back when Egor Barabanov got the puck in front of Christian Kirsch's net and scored his eighth of the season on a rebound chance. Nikita Klepov and Levi Harper each extended scoring streaks with assists on Barabanov's goal; Klepov with points in five straight games, and Harper with points in seven straight.

With three minutes left in the period, the Rangers found their insurance goal from Cameron Reid. Tanner Lam was credited with the lone assist for his second point of the night, marking his fifth multi-point game of the season.

After 1: SAG: 1 - KIT: 3 (Total Shots: 6 - 16)

The second period saw far less scoring action, but was still controlled by the Rangers. The lone goal in the period came halfway through the frame, when Matthew Hlacar received the puck from Avry Antsis entering into the zone, weaved through Saginaw defensemen, and slid the puck past Shurygin.

Each team had an opportunity on the power play in the second period, but neither was able to capitalize.

After 2: SAG: 1 - KIT: 4 (2nd period shots: 9 - 11 Total shots: 15 - 27)

Hlacar was called with an unsportsmanlike minor in the opening minutes of the period, giving the Spirit another chance on the man advantage. While they did not capitalize on the power play, they used the momentum. Nic Sima fed James Guo across the zone for a shot, and Carson Harmer was there to poke the puck past Kirsch.

The Spirit pulled Shurygin in the final three minutes, and Tanner Lam would secure his third point of the night with an empty net goal for the Rangers' win. Romano picked up his second point of the night on the assist.

Final: SAG: 2 - KIT: 5 (3rd period shots 7 - 11, Total shots 40 - 22)

Powerplays SAG 1/3 KIT 0/2

Goaltenders: SAG Stepan Shurygin (32 saves, 36 shots), KIT Christian Kirsch (20 saves, 22 shots)

The Spirit return home to the Dow Event Center tomorrow night, where they face off against the North Bay Battalion. The Spirit will also be celebrating Spirit Eras Night, presented by the University of Michigan Flint. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm.







