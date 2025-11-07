Windsor Spitfires Partner with Grow on Windsor Campaign

November 7, 2025

(Windsor, ON) - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce we have partnered with the Grow On Windsor campaign and support the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation with this fantastic initiative for another season.

The goal this year is to raise over $2000 that will directly go towards helping our community. With every

$20 donation, the recipient will receive one (1) complimentary ticket to the Thursday January 8th, 2026, Windsor Spitfires Home Game. Complimentary tickets will be emailed to the email address used to place your order.

Spitfires Owner Brian Schwab says the Grow On Campaign is near to the Spitfires heart.

"The Grow On Windsor Campaign is a great initiative and a way to give back to our community and the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation." Schwab said. "The Windsor Spitfires are proud to help out again this year and promote men's' health. The campaign is local to our community, where 100% of the proceeds stay in Windsor-Essex."

Starting today until November 30th you can go to the spitsgear website to donate to the cause.

Thank you for supporting the Spitfires Team and the Grow On campaign where 100% of the funds stay in our community.







