Barrie Colts Host Orillia Eagles for Surprise at Sadlon Arena

Published on November 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League were proud to host the Orillia Eagles Special Hockey Program for a truly memorable night in October at Sadlon Arena. The event, designed to celebrate hockey, community, and inclusion, featured a surprise pizza party, autograph session, and a mixed scrimmage pairing Colts players with Eagles players.

The day began with the Orillia Eagles arriving at the arena on Sunday, October 25th, unaware of the surprise plans their coach had in store. The Colts greeted the team, helped carry their bags inside, and welcomed them to a pizza party, offering a chance for players to enjoy food, camaraderie, and one-on-one interactions with players. Players signed autographs, shared smiles, and engaged directly with Eagles players - creating moments that extended beyond the rink and into the heart of the community.

Following the celebration, the Colts surprised the Eagles with an exciting announcement: they would be taking the ice together for a mixed scrimmage.

The mixed scrimmage gave Eagles athletes the chance to skate alongside Colts players, experiencing firsthand the thrill of playing in Colts Country. Colts players acted not only as teammates but as mentors, encouraging every milestone, celebrating every goal, and demonstrating the values of confidence, connection, and character. The laughter, cheers, and shared moments proved that hockey is more than a game - it is a bridge that brings people together, creating memories and friendships that last a lifetime.

