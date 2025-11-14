Colts Deliver Hard-Fought Effort on Charity Night

The Barrie Colts put together a determined, disciplined performance on Charity Night at Sadlon Arena, battling through a close matchup from start to finish, with several key moments from young performers in the lineup.

Saginaw struck first in the opening period when Jacob Cloutier (#42) capitalized on a well-executed play from Dimian Zhilkin (#71) and Sebastien Gervais (#15). Barrie, however, did not slow down-aggressive shifts and physical play from Jonah McCormick helped fuel the push back.

Late in the second, Bode Stewart (#71) knotted the score with his second of the season, sending the game into overtime tied. Barrie outshot Saginaw 39-28, generating several high-quality chances, but it was the Spirit's Carson Hammer (#13) who struck in overtime to record the game-winning goal with an assist from Levi Harper (#4).

The Colts now shift their focus to Saturday evening, when they host the annual Rock 'n Roll Night at Sadlon Arena against the Peterborough Petes at 7:30 pm. Fans can expect a fun, music-filled night alongside an exciting matchup.







