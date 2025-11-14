Colts Deliver Hard-Fought Effort on Charity Night
Published on November 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Barrie Colts put together a determined, disciplined performance on Charity Night at Sadlon Arena, battling through a close matchup from start to finish, with several key moments from young performers in the lineup.
Saginaw struck first in the opening period when Jacob Cloutier (#42) capitalized on a well-executed play from Dimian Zhilkin (#71) and Sebastien Gervais (#15). Barrie, however, did not slow down-aggressive shifts and physical play from Jonah McCormick helped fuel the push back.
Late in the second, Bode Stewart (#71) knotted the score with his second of the season, sending the game into overtime tied. Barrie outshot Saginaw 39-28, generating several high-quality chances, but it was the Spirit's Carson Hammer (#13) who struck in overtime to record the game-winning goal with an assist from Levi Harper (#4).
The Colts now shift their focus to Saturday evening, when they host the annual Rock 'n Roll Night at Sadlon Arena against the Peterborough Petes at 7:30 pm. Fans can expect a fun, music-filled night alongside an exciting matchup.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025
- Generals Head to Brampton to Take on Steelheads - Oshawa Generals
- Game Day - November 14 - WSR at GUE - Guelph Storm
- Bowman Makes his NHL Debut with the Vegas Golden Knights - Guelph Storm
- Game Day, Game 20, Firebirds at Bulldogs - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
- Colts Deliver Hard-Fought Effort on Charity Night - Barrie Colts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.