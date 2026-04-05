Colts Set for Round Two with Ottawa 67's

Published on April 5, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are set for Round Two of the OHL Playoffs as they take on the Ottawa 67's in a best-of-seven series.

Following an exciting opening round, the Colts will look to carry their momentum forward while opening the series on home ice at Sadlon Arena.

Season Series & Matchup Breakdown

The Round Two meeting between Barrie and Ottawa sets up as one of the most evenly matched series in the OHL Playoffs.

Historically, this matchup has been as tight as it gets. Across more than 40 meetings, the two clubs have split results nearly evenly, with both sides hovering around the .500 mark and only a narrow goal differential separating them.

That parity carried into this season, as the Colts and 67's traded wins throughout the year. Barrie earned a high-scoring 8-5 victory in February, while Ottawa responded by closing out the season series with a 3-2 overtime win in March.

With neither team able to create separation, the stage is set for a highly competitive Round Two battle-one that promises intensity, pace, and playoff-level execution on both sides.

Round Two Schedule

Game 1 - Thursday, April 9 | 7:00 PM (Home) - Tickets

Game 2 - Saturday, April 11 | 7:30 PM (Home) - Tickets

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 14 | 7:00 PM (Away)

Game 4 - Thursday, April 16 | 7:00 PM (Away)

Game 5* - Saturday, April 18 | 7:30 PM (Home)

Game 6* - Sunday, April 19 | 5:00 PM (Away)

Game 7* - Tuesday, April 21 | 7:00 PM (Home)

* if necessary

Fans are encouraged to pack Sadlon Arena and bring the energy as the Colts continue their playoff push. Tickets for all home games are available now, and supporters can stay up to date across all Barrie Colts digital platforms for full coverage throughout the series.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2026

Colts Set for Round Two with Ottawa 67's - Barrie Colts

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