Frasca and Edwards Score Twice, Dec Scores in Fourth-Straight as Otters Earn Victory in Sudbury

Published on November 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury, Ontario - The road trip would roll on for the Otters as they would make their one and only stop of the season in Sudbury to take on the Wolves. Searching for a key road win, the Otters would hope to head to Oshawa with two points under their belt.

A wild opening period for the Otters, things got started with Sudbury on the front foot, netting two goals in roughly four minutes by Artem Gonchar (3,4), both goals assisted by Brayden Bennett making it 2-0 Wolves in minutes. Refusing to hang their heads, the Otters continued to play their game and pick up the pace despite their slow start. Kicking things into gear was Dylan Edwards (7,8), answering Sudbury's attack with two goals of his own in nearly two minutes to knot the game at 2-2. Edwards' first goal came off the rebound from a shot fired in by Trevino, a clutch moment for Erie, who needed to gain some energy. His second goal came from quick feet and a backhand that Sudbury's goalie could not predict. Hoping to carry this momentum into the second, the score of the first 20 would conclude at 2-2. Erie would lead 11-6 in shots on goal.

The Otters came out on fire in the second period, carrying that momentum from the first into the middle 20 of the game. The Otters were able to find their first lead of the game, as Gabriel Frasca (PPG, 10) fired one in off the assists from Michael Dec and Tristan Trevino. The Otters were able to hold on to this lead for the remainder of the period, needing to keep this effort up to take the win going into their game on Sunday. Charlie Burns played a major role in the success the Otters found in this period. Having gained his footing after a whirlwind first period, Burns made multiple critical saves to keep Erie on top as they would lead 3-2 heading into the third, with the Otters out-shooting the Wolves 25-19 through 40 minutes of play.

Erie continued the attack, giving Sudbury no room for error with their quick attack, lockdown defense, and expert goaltending from Burns. Two Otters were able to give Erie a final push towards victory in the third period, the first of which, earning his second of the night, was the team's Captain, Gabriel Frasca (PPG, GWG, [2], 11). Frasca netted his second of the night to put Erie up 4-2 with a sniper to the side netting. Though Sudbury was able to get one past Burns, as their own captain, Nathan Villenueve (8), made it a one-goal deficit at 4-3 for the third time of the night. This attack was quickly answered by Michael Dec (8), the newcomer for Erie, continuing his consistent scoring efforts to make it 5-2. The Otters would go on to score another off a freak clearance by a Sudbury player, giving some extra insurance for a game set in Erie's favor with Tristen Trevino (ENG, 2) sealing the deal for Erie at 6-3. The Otters took the win 6-3, pummeling the Wolves in a victory that would take them to Sunday's match on a high note. Final shots would see the Otters out-shoot the Wolves 37-27.

The Otters will conclude the trip with a Sunday afternoon clash in Oshawa. Erie returns home on Friday, November 21 as they battle the Barrie Colts on Children's Grief Awareness Night (Alongside Highmark Caring Place).







