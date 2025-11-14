Frontenacs Set to Battle IceDogs in Return to Slush Puppie Place

Published on November 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

For what feels like the first time in forever, the Frontenacs return to Slush Puppie Place Friday night to take on the Niagara IceDogs in the Fronts' annual 'Salute the Troops' game.

After being on the road for eight of their last nine games, Friday is the start of four home games in the next seven days for the Frontenacs. It starts with an opponent they saw back on October 25, the Niagara IceDogs. In that game back in October, the IceDogs got the better of the Frontenacs thanks to great goaltending from Vladislav Yermolenko, who made 29 saves in a 4-1 IceDogs win.

Despite playing much better hockey of late, the Frontenacs enter Friday with a 3-6-0-1 record in their last 10 games, including that loss to Niagara back in October. As mentioned, the Frontenacs have been playing much better hockey lately. Backed by the stellar play of Matt Minchak, the Fronts are 1-1-1 in their last three games, including a win in Kitchener last Sunday. Kingston played Wednesday Morning in Ottawa, where they picked up a point after losing a shootout 2-1.

Minchak has made three consecutive starts for the Frontenacs, posting a save percentage of over .940 in those starts, improving his season stats to a .938sv% and a 1.87 GAA. It will be interesting to see if he gets the nod again from Head Coach Troy Mann or if the Fronts go back to Gavin Betts Friday night.

While improving slightly, generating offence has still been an issue for Kingston. After finding the net three times in Kitchener, the Frontenacs scored just once in Ottawa on Wednesday, courtesy of Tomas Pobezal. Aleks Kulemin and Matthew Henderson, both playing in their second games since returning from the U-17 championships, should help Kingston produce more chances Friday night.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Andrew Kuzma (#96)

Andrew Kuzma will play a big role in the Frontenacs efforts to generate more offence Friday night. The Penn State commit, who started the season red hot, has cooled down in his last 10 games, recording just two points during that time. Watched for the older of the Kuzma brothers to get going offensively now that the Frontenacs have returned to Slush Puppie Place.

Niagara - Vladislav Yermolenko (#32)

As mentioned earlier, Yermolenko was fantastic when the IceDogs got the better of the Frontenacs in October. In 11 games this season, the 17-year-old has posted an impressive .912sv% and an even better 6-2-2 record. Look for the Head Coach of the IceDogs, Krys Barch, to give the rookie goalie the nod again on Friday.

