Game Day - November 14 - WSR at GUE

Guelph Storm News Release
The Guelph Storm and Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis have teamed for the second annual awareness game with the help of Andra Arnold and Associates.
Representatives from Guelph-Wellington Women in Crisis will be on hand on Friday night in the Community Corner at the top of section 116 with posters, G-WWIC swag, and agency cards to bring awareness to the work they do for the Guelph Wellington community every day. Friday's game will also feature the G-W WIC 50/50 draw, and you don't have to be at the game to win! Click here to access and purchase 50/50 tickets.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Ethan Miedema
Currently leads the team in goals, assists, and points
Has 16 points (7 goals, 9 assists) in 18 games this season
Has 5 points (2 goals, 3 assists) in his last 5 games played
Who to Watch - Windsor Spitfires
Ethan Belchetz
1st overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Has 26 points (15 goals, 11 assists) in 20 games this season
Hs 10 points his last 6 games, including a 2 goal night against the Greyhounds on November 13th
Upcoming Home Games:
Saturday, November 15th 2025 - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Friday, November 21st 2025 - Owen Sound Attack @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Saturday, November 22nd 2025 - Flint Firebirds @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
