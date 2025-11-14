Tate Collins Commits to the Colts

Published on November 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are proud to announce that forward Tate Collins has signed an Ontario Hockey League Scholarship Agreement, committing his future to the organization.

Collins, a dynamic and offensively gifted forward, previously played with the Toronto Patriots (OJHL), where he continued to elevate his game and showcase strong two-way ability, a high compete level, and impressive maturity for his age. His strong performance with the Patriots has made him one of the league's standout young players and a key prospect within the Colts' system.

A native of Huntsville, Ontario, Collins brings deep roots from a community with a strong hockey identity, making this commitment especially meaningful within the region. His connection to Central Ontario further strengthens the bond between the player and the Colts organization.

In addition to his OHL commitment, Collins is also committed to Union College (NCAA, ECAC) for the 2026-27 season, reflecting both his academic ambition and long-term development path.







