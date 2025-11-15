Storm Top Spitfires, 8-5
Published on November 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm ground the Spitfires with a convincing 8-5 win on home ice.
For the second home game in a row, Jett Luchanko is the games first star, this time registering 1 goal and 3 assists going +1. Wil McFadden was tonight's second star, subbing in as a defensemen and posting 4 assists. Illia Shybinski and Mykhailo Haponenko picked up a pair of points.
Attendance and 50/50...
Thank you Storm fans for being a part of our 4,621-person crowd at today's game. The winning 50/50 number was K-3004181and the jackpot was $5,745.00 in support of Guelph Wellington Women in Crisis.
Click here for full game summary.
Up Next...
The Storm are back at it on home ice tomorrow, Saturday, November 15th for a 7:07pm puck drop as the rival Rangers visit Guelph for the first time this season. Volunteers from Big Brothers Big Sisters and Owens Corning will be on hand selling a limited number of Guelph Storm Bucket Hats for $10.00 (taxes included). The Guelph Storm Bucket Hats can be purchased in the Community Corner at the top of section 116. Every dollar raised will go back to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Centre Wellington and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Guelph. Hats can be purchased with cash only.
