Rangers Host Greyhounds on Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Published on November 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - The Rangers comeback fell just short in their recent home tilt with Kingston, but they're aiming for a strong response as they host the Soo Greyhounds tonight. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

PROMOTIONS: Hockey Fights Cancer

The Kitchener Rangers are proud to host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Friday, November 14th, with the evening dedicated to raising awareness for Clarky's Kids (Pediatric Oncology Group of Ontario (POGO)) and Grand River Hospital.

Fans attending Friday's game are invited to share who they fight for.

"I FIGHT FOR" signs will be available in the North Concourse for fans to personalize and display proudly during the game. Signs will be featured on the videoboard at the game. Tickets to the game are available here.

Supporting Clarky's Kids

Fans can help support Clarky's Kids throughout the 2025-26 season in the following ways:

Videoboard Announcements:Celebrate a birthday, anniversary, or special occasion during a Rangers home game by submitting a videoboard message. Donations from announcements go directly to Clarky's Kids. Submit your request here: ca/ohl-rangers/announcements

Rangers Reach 50/50:Stay tuned for details for a special December Raffle with proceeds supporting Clarky's Kids (POGO) and the Grand River Hospital Foundation.

The Kitchener Rangers thank our fans, community partners, and Grand River Hospital staff for their continued support in helping make a difference in the lives of local children and families affected by cancer. Together, we fight as one.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The teams last clashed on October 10th, with the Rangers falling 5-4 in overtime on the road against the Greyhounds. Cameron Arquette led the charge with two goals, while Jack LaBrash added one between Arquette's pair. Andrew MacNiel also found the back of the net in the second period - scoring in one of the most unique ways to get your first career OHL goal. Despite the team's strong effort, the Greyhounds found a way to claw back in the third period and secured the extra point in overtime.

Over the past five seasons, the two teams have played 18 games, with the Rangers holding a record of 8-8-1-1. Six of those wins came at home and two on the road. In the 2024-25 season, the Rangers met the Greyhounds four times, with Kitchener earning a victory in three of those games, giving the Blueshirts an impressive 3-0-0-1 record.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (12-4-2-0)

The Kitchener Rangers just had their seven-game point streak snapped at the hands of the Kingston Frontenacs and now sit fourth in the Western Conference with 26 points in 18 games. The Blueshirts trail the Soo Greyhounds by a point with four games in hand.

Christian Kirsch owns the fourth best goals against average (1.99), the fifth best save percentage (0.919), and tied for the third most wins with nine to start his first OHL campaign.

Christian Humphreys leads the way offensively for the East Avenue Blue this season averaging one assist per game and accumulating 23 points (7G, 16A) in 16 games.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE GREYHOUNDS (13-8-1-0)

The Soo Greyhounds sit third in the Western Conference with 27 points through 22 games. The Greyhounds earned a tough overtime victory over the Western Conference leading, Windsor Spitfires and will look to continue their strong start to their road trip.

Elora native, Brady Martin returns to The Aud after starting the season with the Nashville Predators. In eight games this season with Sault Ste. Marie, the six-foot forward has eleven points (2G, 9A). Returning to the Greyhounds on a five-game point streak, Martin has been held pointless in his last three games and will be motivated to change that in a game so close to home.

Jordan Charron is the goal scoring threat for the Greyhounds as his 16 tallies is good for the second most in the OHL this season.

Drafted Greyhounds:

Five players on the Soo Greyhounds' roster have been drafted to the NHL. Four were taken in the 2025 draft: Brady Martin (Nashville Predators), Travis Hayes (Pittsburgh Penguins), Jordan Charron (Pittsburgh Penguins), and Marco Mignosa (Tampa Bay Lightning). The long player taken in 2024: Landon Miller (Detroit Red Wings).

Friday's game against the Soo Greyhounds will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 469 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts travel to Guelph for the second night of a back-to-back this weekend, facing the Storm on Saturday. Puck drop is set for 7:07 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre.







