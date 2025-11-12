Frontenacs Fall Short in Ottawa Wednesday Morning

Published on November 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Ottawa, ON - The Alarms went off early Wednesday morning for the Frontenacs, who were in Ottawa for the Annual School Day Game at Canadian Tire Centre.

The 10:30am start time was evident as both teams came out of the gate slowly on Wednesday. Both sides would muster seven shots on goal. Matt Minchak, who was making his third straight start for the Frontenacs, looked comfortable making all seven saves necessary in the first 20 minutes. 0-0, the score after the first period in Ottawa.

The Frontenacs would find their legs early in the second period. Tomas Pobezal would beat Ottawa Goalie, Ryder Fetterolf, with a beautiful wrist shot right into the top corner. The goal would be good for Pobezal's fifth of the season; Vann Williamson and Maleek McGowan would get credit with the assists on the game's opening goal. Shortly after the Frontenacs took the lead, Ottawa would respond. Nathan Amidovski would find the back of the net for the fifth time, beating Minchak on the power play. The score would stay tied heading into the intermission.

Minchak would be great in the third period for the Frontenacs. Ottawa would test him nine times in the final frame of regulation, but the rookie goaltender would be up to the task. In a game dictated by goaltending, Fetterolf was also excellent for Ottawa. He would make seven stops in the third period, keeping the game tied at one after 60 minutes.

Nothing would be solved during three-on-three overtime. Both teams would have chances in the extra period, but neither could capitalize. Kingston was called for a too-many-men penalty a minute and thirty seconds into overtime, but the penalty kill of the Frontenacs had no problems killing that minor. The Front's best chance of overtime came when Jacob Battaglia left the penalty box and was sprung on a breakaway. Unfortunately, the puck would roll off his stick just prior to getting a shot away. A shootout would be needed to decide a winner in Ottawa.

The first three shooters for each side in the shootout would miss, sending the skills competition to sudden death. Amidovski would sneak a wrist shot by Minchak, leaving the game on the stick of Kieren Dervin who would fail to beat Fetterolf. 2-1, Ottawa would beat Kingston on Wednesday morning at Canadian Tire Centre.

Frontenacs now return home to play four straight home games, starting Friday when the Niagara IceDogs make their way to Slush Puppie Place for "Salute the Troops" night.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.