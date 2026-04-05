Colts Dominate Game 5 to Win Series over Niagara

Published on April 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







On a charged Saturday night, the Barrie Colts delivered a commanding 5-0 win over the Niagara IceDogs in Game 5, securing their place in the second round of the OHL playoffs. The victory gave the Colts a 4-1 series win over the IceDogs and propelled them forward in their playoff journey.

From the opening seconds, the game was intense. Just 18 seconds in, captains Cole Beaudoin and Ryan Czata faced off in a spirited bout, followed by another fight a minute later between Calvin Crombie and Smith. Despite the early roughness, the Colts settled in and began to dominate. Barrie capitalized on their power play as Gardiner banged home a rebound, giving them a 1-0 lead.

In the second period, the Colts kept the pressure on. Cole Beaudoin set up Carter Lowe for a breakaway goal, and Ben Wilmott added a top-corner strike, pushing Barrie's lead to 3-0. Goaltender Ben Hrebik was sharp, making key saves on Niagara's best chances. The Colts continued their balanced attack, adding two more goals in the third period, including a power play tally by Emil Hemming, to seal the series.

With a total of 43 shots and a suffocating defensive effort, the Colts will look to carry their momentum into the second round.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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