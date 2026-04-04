Rangers to Face Greyhounds in Round 2 of the OHL Playoffs
Published on April 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
It's official, your Kitchener Rangers are set to face the Soo Greyhounds in Round 2 of the OHL Playoffs presented by Carrier! The action kicks off at The Aud on Friday, and we need YOU in the building to bring the energy.
Round 2 Schedule*:
Game One vs. The Soo
Friday, April 10 | 7:00 PM | The Aud
Game Two vs. The Soo
Sunday, April 12 | 7:00 PM | The Aud
*Full Schedule has not yet been released. Please check back for updates.
Get Tickets
Tickets & Box Office Info
Tickets for the first two playoff games at The Aud are available at 10am on Saturday, April 4th at kwtickets.ca or at The Aud Box Office*
* Individual Tickets for potential playoff games will not be available to purchase until the games are confirmed. For full box office operating hours visit https://www.theaud.ca/en/events-tickets/buy-tickets.aspx
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