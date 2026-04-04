Rangers to Face Greyhounds in Round 2 of the OHL Playoffs

Published on April 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







It's official, your Kitchener Rangers are set to face the Soo Greyhounds in Round 2 of the OHL Playoffs presented by Carrier! The action kicks off at The Aud on Friday, and we need YOU in the building to bring the energy.

Round 2 Schedule*:

Game One vs. The Soo

Friday, April 10 | 7:00 PM | The Aud

Game Two vs. The Soo

Sunday, April 12 | 7:00 PM | The Aud

*Full Schedule has not yet been released. Please check back for updates.

Get Tickets

Tickets & Box Office Info

Tickets for the first two playoff games at The Aud are available at 10am on Saturday, April 4th at kwtickets.ca or at The Aud Box Office*

* Individual Tickets for potential playoff games will not be available to purchase until the games are confirmed. For full box office operating hours visit https://www.theaud.ca/en/events-tickets/buy-tickets.aspx







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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