Spitfires Set for Second Round Showdown with Firebirds
Published on April 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
The Windsor Spitfires are back on home ice as they prepare to battle the Flint Firebirds in what promises to be a tightly contested second-round matchup in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.
Windsor enters the series riding strong momentum after an impressive opening-round performance, combining offensive depth with steady goaltending. The Spitfires have shown an ability to control pace and capitalize on key moments, a formula they'll look to carry into this series.
Flint, meanwhile, presents a different kind of challenge. The Firebirds outscored their first-round opponents 35-3 in four games and have a potent offence. Their ability to limit high-quality chances and strike opportunistically makes them a dangerous opponent, especially in a playoff setting.
Key Matchup
This series could come down to discipline and special teams. Both teams have extreme offensive firepower and will test each other. It is all about who can capitalize on mistakes. Goaltending on both sides could ultimately be the difference-maker in what projects to be a competitive series.
Schedule
Game 1 - Friday, April 10 | 7:05 PM - WFCU Centre
Game 2 - Sunday, April 12 | 4:05 PM - WFCU Centre
Game 3 - Tuesday, April 14 | 7:00 PM - Flint
Game 4 - Thursday, April 16 | 7:00 PM - Flint
Game 5* - Saturday, April 18 | 7:05 PM - WFCU Centre
Game 6* - Sunday, April 19 | 4:00 PM - Flint
Game 7* - Tuesday, April 21 | 7:05 PM - WFCU Centre
*if necessary
What to Watch
Windsor will look to establish its speed early, especially on home ice, where crowd energy at the WFCU Centre can be a major factor. Getting off to a strong start in Games 1 and 2 could set the tone for the series.
For Flint, stealing a game on the road would shift momentum quickly. If the Firebirds can keep games low-scoring and frustrate Windsor's top players, they'll give themselves a strong chance to push this series deep.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026
- Colts Dominate Game 5 to Win Series over Niagara - Barrie Colts
- Detroit HoneyBaked Comes out on Top at 2026 OHL Cup - OHL
- Detroit HoneyBaked Comes out on Top at 2026 OHL Cup - OHL
- OHL Announces 2026 U16 AAA Player of the Year Awards - OHL
- Spitfires Set for Second Round Showdown with Firebirds - Windsor Spitfires
- Rangers to Face Greyhounds in Round 2 of the OHL Playoffs - Kitchener Rangers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windsor Spitfires Stories
- Spitfires Set for Second Round Showdown with Firebirds
- Spitfires Sweep the Storm, Advance to Face Flint Firebirds in Round Two
- Spitfires Take Commanding 3-0 Series Lead with Gritty 2-1 Win in Guelph
- Spitfires Dominate Storm, 4-1, on Home Ice
- Spitfires Take Game 1 by Storm