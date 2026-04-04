Spitfires Set for Second Round Showdown with Firebirds

Published on April 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires are back on home ice as they prepare to battle the Flint Firebirds in what promises to be a tightly contested second-round matchup in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

Windsor enters the series riding strong momentum after an impressive opening-round performance, combining offensive depth with steady goaltending. The Spitfires have shown an ability to control pace and capitalize on key moments, a formula they'll look to carry into this series.

Flint, meanwhile, presents a different kind of challenge. The Firebirds outscored their first-round opponents 35-3 in four games and have a potent offence. Their ability to limit high-quality chances and strike opportunistically makes them a dangerous opponent, especially in a playoff setting.

Key Matchup

This series could come down to discipline and special teams. Both teams have extreme offensive firepower and will test each other. It is all about who can capitalize on mistakes. Goaltending on both sides could ultimately be the difference-maker in what projects to be a competitive series.

Schedule

Game 1 - Friday, April 10 | 7:05 PM - WFCU Centre

Game 2 - Sunday, April 12 | 4:05 PM - WFCU Centre

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 14 | 7:00 PM - Flint

Game 4 - Thursday, April 16 | 7:00 PM - Flint

Game 5* - Saturday, April 18 | 7:05 PM - WFCU Centre

Game 6* - Sunday, April 19 | 4:00 PM - Flint

Game 7* - Tuesday, April 21 | 7:05 PM - WFCU Centre

*if necessary

What to Watch

Windsor will look to establish its speed early, especially on home ice, where crowd energy at the WFCU Centre can be a major factor. Getting off to a strong start in Games 1 and 2 could set the tone for the series.

For Flint, stealing a game on the road would shift momentum quickly. If the Firebirds can keep games low-scoring and frustrate Windsor's top players, they'll give themselves a strong chance to push this series deep.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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