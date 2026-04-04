OHL Announces 2026 U16 AAA Player of the Year Awards
Published on April 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release
TORONTO - With the 2026 OHL Cup Championship Final underway, the Ontario Hockey League has announced the seven recipients of 2026 U16 AAA Player of the Year Awards for players representing the four Ontario Hockey Federation Member Partners including the Minor Hockey Alliance of Ontario (ALLIANCE), Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL), Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA), and both the Ontario Minor Hockey Association's (OMHA) East and West regions, along with Hockey Eastern Ontario (HEO) and Hockey Northwestern Ontario (HNO).
"A big congratulations goes out to the recipients of this year's awards. Thank you to the families, coaches, and teammates for their tremendous support of these remarkable players over the course of the season and throughout their minor hockey careers," said Brodie Barrick, the OHL's Director of Player Experience.
"The OHL is proud to recognize all the hard work, dedication, and extraordinary accomplishments from across Ontario. We thank all players for another great season and wish them the very best of luck in their hockey and academic careers."
The awards are presented annually to honour the U16 AAA players who best exemplify outstanding ability and the qualities of sportsmanship and leadership as selected by a panel of Ontario Hockey League hockey operations staff.
ALLIANCE U16 AAA Player of the Year - Drew Bate (London Jr. Knights)
Leading the London Jr. Knights to an ALLIANCE championship, Drew Bate led the circuit in scoring with 72 points (34-38--72) over just 27 games during the regular season. He added 21 points (7-14--21) over eight playoff contests, helping one of the best Jr. Knights teams in recent memory reach the OHL Cup Semi-Final, recording 13 points (6-7--13) in the showcase.
Past Winners:
2025 - Jaakko Wycisk, Sun County Panthers
2024 - Parker Vaughan, Elgin-Middlesex Canucks
2023 - Ryan Roobroeck, London Jr. Knights
2022 - Lucas Karmiris, Brantford 99ers
2020 - Bryce McConnell-Barker, London Jr. Knights
2019 - Deni Goure, Chatham-Kent Cyclones
2018 - Matthew Maggio, Sun County Panthers
2017 - Ryan Suzuki, London Jr. Knights
2016 - Owen Lalonde, Windsor Jr. Spitfires
2015 - Nick Suzuki, London Jr. Knights
2014 - Anthony Salinitri, Windsor Jr. Spitfires
2013 - Travis Konecny, Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs
2012 - Jared McCann, London Jr. Knights Gold
2011 - Bo Horvat, Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs
GTHL U16 AAA Player of the Year - Kash Kwajah (Toronto Jr. Canadiens)
The Jr. Canadiens produce the GTHL U16 AAA Player of the Year for a second straight season, with high-scoring forward Kash Kwajah claiming the honour. He racked up 63 points (28-35--63) over 31 games, helping lead JRC to the GTHL Finals. The Etobicoke, ON product has enjoyed an impressive OHL Cup, entering the final with 13 points (3-10--13) over six contests.
Past Winners:
2025 - Cam Warren, Toronto Jr. Canadiens
2024 - Adam Valentini, Toronto Marlboros
2023 - William Moore, Toronto Marlboros
2022 - Malcolm Spence, Mississauga Senators
2020 - Pano Fimis, Toronto Jr. Canadiens
2019 - Shane Wright, Don Mills Flyers
2018 - Jamie Drysdale, Toronto Marlboros
2017 - Nick Porco, Vaughan Kings
2016 - Ryan Merkley, Toronto Jr. Canadiens
2015 - Ryan McLeod, Toronto Marlboros
2014 - Adam Mascherin, Vaughan Kings
2013 - Dylan Strome, Toronto Marlboros
2012 - Connor McDavid, Toronto Marlboros
2011 - Nick Ritchie, Toronto Marlboros
HEO U16 AAA Player of the Year - Cole Krottner (Ottawa Valley Titans)
Cole Krottner gives the Ottawa Valley Titans organization a second-straight U16 AAA HEO Player of the Year. The forward from Stittsville, ON produced a league-leading 50 points (18-32--50) over 31 regular season games, and added six points (2-4--6) over seven playoff outings.
Past Winners:
2025 - Kaden McGregor, Ottawa Valley Titans
2024 - Max Crete, Upper Canada Cyclones
2023 - Quinn Beauchesne, Nepean Raiders
2022 - Cole Beaudoin, Nepean Raiders
2020 - Cedrick Guindon, Rockland Nationals
2019 - Mason McTavish, Pembroke Lumber Kings
2018 - Josh Barnes, Cornwall Colts
2017 - Alexandre Hogue, Cumberland Grads
2016 - Paul Larabie, Nepean Raiders
2015 - Gabriel Vilardi, CIH Academy
2014 - William Bitten, Ottawa Jr. 67's
2013 - Andrew Peski, Ottawa Jr. 67's
2012 - Andrew Abou-Assaly, Ottawa Jr. 67's
2011 - Nicholas Baptiste, Ottawa Senators
HNO U16 AAA Player of the Year - Charlie Crane (Thunder Bay Kings)
Thunder Bay Kings defenceman Charlie Crane is this year's HNO U16 AAA Player of the Year. The late 2010-born rearguard logged big minutes for the Kings all season long.
Past Winners:
2025 - Eleazer Andrusco, Thunder Bay Kings
2024 - Brady Cates, Thunder Bay Kings
2023 - Carter Poddubny, Thunder Bay Kings
2020 - Brodie McLeod, Thunder Bay Kings
2019 - Jack Michaelis, Thunder Bay Kings
2018 - Michael Stubbs, Thunder Bay Kings
2017 - Christian Cicigoi, Thunder Bay Kings
2016 - Quintin Loon-Stewardson, Thunder Bay Kings
2015 - Kyle Auger, Thunder Bay Kings
2014 - Brad Belisle, Thunder Bay Kings
2013 - Zach Grzelewski, Thunder Bay Kings
2012 - Bryce Martyn, Thunder Bay Kings
2011 - Nolan Nicholas, Thunder Bay Kings
NOHA U16 AAA Player of the Year - Tayden Smith (Sudbury Jr. Wolves)
Sudbury Wolves U16 defenceman Tayden Smith takes top honours in the NOHA, finishing the year with 29 points (8-21--29) over 34 games on the blue line. He had a solid OHL Cup showcase, producing a goal and two assists over four contests with Team NOHA.
Past Winners:
2025 - Adam Pseniczny, Soo Jr. Greyhounds
2024 - Mason Walker, Sudbury Jr. Wolves
2023 - Hudson Chitaroni, Soo Jr. Greyhounds
2022 - Nolan Newton, Sudbury Nickel Capitals
2020 - Connor Toms, Soo Jr. Greyhounds
2019 - Chase Stillman, Sudbury Minor Midget Wolves
2018 - Pacey Schlueting, North Bay Trappers
2017 - Camaryn Baber, Soo Midget Greyhounds
2016 - Damien Giroux, Sudbury Minor Midget Wolves
2015 - Cayse Ton, New Liskeard Cubs
2014 - Zach Dorval, Soo Thunder
2013 - Blake Speers, Soo Thunder
2012 - Michael Amadio, Sault Ste. Marie North Stars
2011 - Ryan Kujawinski, Sudbury Minor Midget Wolves
OMHA East U16 AAA Player of the Year - Kyler Lauder (Central Ontario Wolves)
Kyler Lauder of the Central Ontario Wolves led the entire OMHA with 69 points (35-34--69) over 32 games and is this year's OMHA East U16 AAA Player of the Year. The left-wing from Uxbridge, ON added 16 points (7-9--16) over 10 playoff matchups.
Past Winners:
2025 - Brock Chitaroni, Barrie Jr. Colts
2024 - Maddox Dagenais, Quinte Red Devils
2023 - Owen Griffin, York-Simcoe Express
2022 - Ethan Procyszyn, North Central Predators
2020 - Donovan McCoy, Quinte Red Devils
2019 - Brenden Sirizzotti, Whitby Wildcats
2018 - Quinton Byfield, York Simcoe Express
2017 - Alex Newhook, York Simcoe Express
2016 - Aidan Dudas, North Central Predators
2015 - Brady Gilmour, Quinte Red Devils
2014 - Chris Paquette, Greater Kingston Jr Frontenacs
OMHA West U16 AAA Player of the Year - Evan Bannister (Credit River Capitals)
Evan Bannister helped lead the Credit River Capitals to an OHL championship, and is this year's OMHA West U16 AAA Player of the Year. Credit River's captain led the OMHA with 38 goals, finishing the year with 64 points (38-26--64) over 33 games before adding 17 points (9-8--17) over six playoff outings. Bannister's OHL Cup featured eight points (5-3--8) over four games.
Past Winners:
2025 - Aleksandr Sementsov, Halton Hurricanes
2024 - Ethan Belchetz, Oakville Rangers
2023 - Matthew Schaefer, Halton Hurricanes
2022 - Luca Testa, Niagara North Stars
2020 - Sam Alfano, Southern Tier Admirals
2019 - Lawson Sherk, Halton Hurricanes
2018 - Cameron Tolnai, Oakville Rangers
2017 - Matthew Dunsmoor, Guelph Jr. Gryphons
2016 - Adam McMaster, Niagara North Stars
2015 - Liam Stevens, Hamilton Jr. Bulldogs
2014 - Rylee St Onge, Niagara North Stars
*prior to 2014 there was a single OMHA Player of the Year award recipient
Past OMHA Players of the Year:
2013 - Matt Spencer, Oakville Rangers*
2012 - Nik Coric, York Simcoe Express*
2011 - Alex Yuill, Quinte Red Devils*
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