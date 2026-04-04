OHL Announces 2026 U16 AAA Player of the Year Awards

Published on April 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - With the 2026 OHL Cup Championship Final underway, the Ontario Hockey League has announced the seven recipients of 2026 U16 AAA Player of the Year Awards for players representing the four Ontario Hockey Federation Member Partners including the Minor Hockey Alliance of Ontario (ALLIANCE), Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL), Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA), and both the Ontario Minor Hockey Association's (OMHA) East and West regions, along with Hockey Eastern Ontario (HEO) and Hockey Northwestern Ontario (HNO).

"A big congratulations goes out to the recipients of this year's awards. Thank you to the families, coaches, and teammates for their tremendous support of these remarkable players over the course of the season and throughout their minor hockey careers," said Brodie Barrick, the OHL's Director of Player Experience.

"The OHL is proud to recognize all the hard work, dedication, and extraordinary accomplishments from across Ontario. We thank all players for another great season and wish them the very best of luck in their hockey and academic careers."

The awards are presented annually to honour the U16 AAA players who best exemplify outstanding ability and the qualities of sportsmanship and leadership as selected by a panel of Ontario Hockey League hockey operations staff.

ALLIANCE U16 AAA Player of the Year - Drew Bate (London Jr. Knights)

Leading the London Jr. Knights to an ALLIANCE championship, Drew Bate led the circuit in scoring with 72 points (34-38--72) over just 27 games during the regular season. He added 21 points (7-14--21) over eight playoff contests, helping one of the best Jr. Knights teams in recent memory reach the OHL Cup Semi-Final, recording 13 points (6-7--13) in the showcase.

Past Winners:

2025 - Jaakko Wycisk, Sun County Panthers

2024 - Parker Vaughan, Elgin-Middlesex Canucks

2023 - Ryan Roobroeck, London Jr. Knights

2022 - Lucas Karmiris, Brantford 99ers

2020 - Bryce McConnell-Barker, London Jr. Knights

2019 - Deni Goure, Chatham-Kent Cyclones

2018 - Matthew Maggio, Sun County Panthers

2017 - Ryan Suzuki, London Jr. Knights

2016 - Owen Lalonde, Windsor Jr. Spitfires

2015 - Nick Suzuki, London Jr. Knights

2014 - Anthony Salinitri, Windsor Jr. Spitfires

2013 - Travis Konecny, Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs

2012 - Jared McCann, London Jr. Knights Gold

2011 - Bo Horvat, Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs

GTHL U16 AAA Player of the Year - Kash Kwajah (Toronto Jr. Canadiens)

The Jr. Canadiens produce the GTHL U16 AAA Player of the Year for a second straight season, with high-scoring forward Kash Kwajah claiming the honour. He racked up 63 points (28-35--63) over 31 games, helping lead JRC to the GTHL Finals. The Etobicoke, ON product has enjoyed an impressive OHL Cup, entering the final with 13 points (3-10--13) over six contests.

Past Winners:

2025 - Cam Warren, Toronto Jr. Canadiens

2024 - Adam Valentini, Toronto Marlboros

2023 - William Moore, Toronto Marlboros

2022 - Malcolm Spence, Mississauga Senators

2020 - Pano Fimis, Toronto Jr. Canadiens

2019 - Shane Wright, Don Mills Flyers

2018 - Jamie Drysdale, Toronto Marlboros

2017 - Nick Porco, Vaughan Kings

2016 - Ryan Merkley, Toronto Jr. Canadiens

2015 - Ryan McLeod, Toronto Marlboros

2014 - Adam Mascherin, Vaughan Kings

2013 - Dylan Strome, Toronto Marlboros

2012 - Connor McDavid, Toronto Marlboros

2011 - Nick Ritchie, Toronto Marlboros

HEO U16 AAA Player of the Year - Cole Krottner (Ottawa Valley Titans)

Cole Krottner gives the Ottawa Valley Titans organization a second-straight U16 AAA HEO Player of the Year. The forward from Stittsville, ON produced a league-leading 50 points (18-32--50) over 31 regular season games, and added six points (2-4--6) over seven playoff outings.

Past Winners:

2025 - Kaden McGregor, Ottawa Valley Titans

2024 - Max Crete, Upper Canada Cyclones

2023 - Quinn Beauchesne, Nepean Raiders

2022 - Cole Beaudoin, Nepean Raiders

2020 - Cedrick Guindon, Rockland Nationals

2019 - Mason McTavish, Pembroke Lumber Kings

2018 - Josh Barnes, Cornwall Colts

2017 - Alexandre Hogue, Cumberland Grads

2016 - Paul Larabie, Nepean Raiders

2015 - Gabriel Vilardi, CIH Academy

2014 - William Bitten, Ottawa Jr. 67's

2013 - Andrew Peski, Ottawa Jr. 67's

2012 - Andrew Abou-Assaly, Ottawa Jr. 67's

2011 - Nicholas Baptiste, Ottawa Senators

HNO U16 AAA Player of the Year - Charlie Crane (Thunder Bay Kings)

Thunder Bay Kings defenceman Charlie Crane is this year's HNO U16 AAA Player of the Year. The late 2010-born rearguard logged big minutes for the Kings all season long.

Past Winners:

2025 - Eleazer Andrusco, Thunder Bay Kings

2024 - Brady Cates, Thunder Bay Kings

2023 - Carter Poddubny, Thunder Bay Kings

2020 - Brodie McLeod, Thunder Bay Kings

2019 - Jack Michaelis, Thunder Bay Kings

2018 - Michael Stubbs, Thunder Bay Kings

2017 - Christian Cicigoi, Thunder Bay Kings

2016 - Quintin Loon-Stewardson, Thunder Bay Kings

2015 - Kyle Auger, Thunder Bay Kings

2014 - Brad Belisle, Thunder Bay Kings

2013 - Zach Grzelewski, Thunder Bay Kings

2012 - Bryce Martyn, Thunder Bay Kings

2011 - Nolan Nicholas, Thunder Bay Kings

NOHA U16 AAA Player of the Year - Tayden Smith (Sudbury Jr. Wolves)

Sudbury Wolves U16 defenceman Tayden Smith takes top honours in the NOHA, finishing the year with 29 points (8-21--29) over 34 games on the blue line. He had a solid OHL Cup showcase, producing a goal and two assists over four contests with Team NOHA.

Past Winners:

2025 - Adam Pseniczny, Soo Jr. Greyhounds

2024 - Mason Walker, Sudbury Jr. Wolves

2023 - Hudson Chitaroni, Soo Jr. Greyhounds

2022 - Nolan Newton, Sudbury Nickel Capitals

2020 - Connor Toms, Soo Jr. Greyhounds

2019 - Chase Stillman, Sudbury Minor Midget Wolves

2018 - Pacey Schlueting, North Bay Trappers

2017 - Camaryn Baber, Soo Midget Greyhounds

2016 - Damien Giroux, Sudbury Minor Midget Wolves

2015 - Cayse Ton, New Liskeard Cubs

2014 - Zach Dorval, Soo Thunder

2013 - Blake Speers, Soo Thunder

2012 - Michael Amadio, Sault Ste. Marie North Stars

2011 - Ryan Kujawinski, Sudbury Minor Midget Wolves

OMHA East U16 AAA Player of the Year - Kyler Lauder (Central Ontario Wolves)

Kyler Lauder of the Central Ontario Wolves led the entire OMHA with 69 points (35-34--69) over 32 games and is this year's OMHA East U16 AAA Player of the Year. The left-wing from Uxbridge, ON added 16 points (7-9--16) over 10 playoff matchups.

Past Winners:

2025 - Brock Chitaroni, Barrie Jr. Colts

2024 - Maddox Dagenais, Quinte Red Devils

2023 - Owen Griffin, York-Simcoe Express

2022 - Ethan Procyszyn, North Central Predators

2020 - Donovan McCoy, Quinte Red Devils

2019 - Brenden Sirizzotti, Whitby Wildcats

2018 - Quinton Byfield, York Simcoe Express

2017 - Alex Newhook, York Simcoe Express

2016 - Aidan Dudas, North Central Predators

2015 - Brady Gilmour, Quinte Red Devils

2014 - Chris Paquette, Greater Kingston Jr Frontenacs

OMHA West U16 AAA Player of the Year - Evan Bannister (Credit River Capitals)

Evan Bannister helped lead the Credit River Capitals to an OHL championship, and is this year's OMHA West U16 AAA Player of the Year. Credit River's captain led the OMHA with 38 goals, finishing the year with 64 points (38-26--64) over 33 games before adding 17 points (9-8--17) over six playoff outings. Bannister's OHL Cup featured eight points (5-3--8) over four games.

Past Winners:

2025 - Aleksandr Sementsov, Halton Hurricanes

2024 - Ethan Belchetz, Oakville Rangers

2023 - Matthew Schaefer, Halton Hurricanes

2022 - Luca Testa, Niagara North Stars

2020 - Sam Alfano, Southern Tier Admirals

2019 - Lawson Sherk, Halton Hurricanes

2018 - Cameron Tolnai, Oakville Rangers

2017 - Matthew Dunsmoor, Guelph Jr. Gryphons

2016 - Adam McMaster, Niagara North Stars

2015 - Liam Stevens, Hamilton Jr. Bulldogs

2014 - Rylee St Onge, Niagara North Stars

*prior to 2014 there was a single OMHA Player of the Year award recipient

Past OMHA Players of the Year:

2013 - Matt Spencer, Oakville Rangers*

2012 - Nik Coric, York Simcoe Express*

2011 - Alex Yuill, Quinte Red Devils*







Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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