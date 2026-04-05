Detroit HoneyBaked Comes out on Top at 2026 OHL Cup

Published on April 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - For the first time in OHL Cup history, an American-based team has come away as champions. Detroit HoneyBaked outlasted the Toronto Jr. Canadiens 3-1 to come out on top at the annual showcase of OHL Draft eligible talent, closing out the event with a perfect 7-0 record.

A big Saturday afternoon crowd took in the action at Mattamy Athletic Centre, formerly Maple Leaf Gardens in downtown Toronto as tournament MVP Austin Hall lit the lamp twice for HoneyBaked, scoring the deciding goal on a rebound four minutes into the third period.

It's the latest in a series of momentous victories for HoneyBaked, who emerged as Michigan state champions last month and also won the Whitby International Silver Stick tournament back in November.

"Words can't describe it," said Hall, who led the OHL Cup in scoring with 14 points. "First American team to do it - it's history.

"We've been a third period team all year long, coming back from behind and just pushing and having grit. Our saying is 'grittiness,' we just love to play hockey."

Reid Fallon opened the scoring with his first of the tournament 5:08 into the first period with assists from Max Mitchell and Max Lappan. HoneyBaked led 1-0 after a tight-checking first period.

The Jr. Canadiens drew even on a goal from Jackson Zinkie 1:29 into the second as he was the beneficiary of a hard net drive from blueliner Anthony Peragine who rushed down the wing.

Knotted at one to start the third, HoneyBaked came up with the decisive goal-ahead goal as Hall put-home a rebound off Ivan Belikov's initial point shot.

Hall cashed-in on the empty net for his seventh goal of the showcase with 21 seconds to go, sealing the win for HoneyBaked to make OHL Cup history.

HoneyBaked outshot the Jr. Canadiens 28-24 as goaltender Carter Nash turned in 23 saves to improve to 5-0 in the tournament.

"I'm so proud of the boys, they've worked hard for this and it's been one of our goals since the start of the season," said HoneyBaked Head Coach Matthew Romaniski.

"We were serious about coming and winning this. It was good to come up here and finish out the year the right way. The boys have been focused and dedicated. I think we did a pretty good job this week."

OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford was on-hand to present the OHL Cup to Detroit HoneyBaked captain Max Lappan.

The Toronto Jr. Canadiens come away as silver medalists with a tournament record of 6-1, appearing in the OHL Cup Championship Final for the third time in the last four years. Brayden Grima and Kash Kwajah finish tied for the OHL Cup scoring lead with 13 points respectively.

Detroit HoneyBaked emerged victorious from a field of 25 teams, the most the OHL Cup has featured in its 23-year history. The annual event was once again hosted in partnership with the Greater Toronto Hockey League.

Game Centre

Highlights

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